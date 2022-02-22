Tachyum and Jülich Supercomputing Centre Have Signed a Memorandum of Understanding

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tachyum™ today announced it has entered into an agreement with the Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC) in Germany to collaborate on open supercomputing projects, scientific research and innovations in artificial intelligence. JSC will test an HPC infrastructure based on the Tachyum platform with both parties collaborating on projects in fields including biosciences, progressive materials, green energetics through Al and their transfer into industrial technology.

JSC launched the first German supercomputing centre in 1987 and currently operates one of the most powerful supercomputers in Europe –JUWELS. JSC's research and development concentrates on mathematical modelling, numerical molecular dynamics and Monte-Carlo simulations (a mathematical technique, which is used to estimate the possible outcomes of an uncertain event). About 200 experts and contacts for all aspects of supercomputing and simulation sciences work at JSC.

JSC meets the challenges that arise from the development of exaflop systems – the computers of the next supercomputer generation. As a member of the German Gauss Centre for Supercomputing, the JSC has coordinated the construction of the European research infrastructure PRACE (Partnership for Advanced Computing in Europe) since 2008.

"It is one of our guiding principles to collaborate with innovative processor developers worldwide," explains Prof. Thomas Lippert, director of JSC. "Prodigy was designed to largely avoid silicon underutilization, which is what makes the processor so attractive for energy-efficient simulations, data analytics and AI applications.”

“It was my pleasure to have had a discussion with JSC director Dr. Lippert regarding one of the most powerful supercomputers in Europe when I visited JSC last November,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “I believe our collaboration can help put the EU in the lead position on the supercomputer and data center markets.”

Prodigy has the potential to create unrivaled computational speed and vast energy saving capabilities for hyperscale, OEM, telecommunication, private cloud and government markets. Prodigy’s 10x lower processor core power consumption will dramatically cut carbon emissions associated with data center usage. Prodigy’s 3x lower cost (at equivalent performance) will also translate to billions of dollars in annual savings to hyperscalers like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Alibaba.

Tachyum’s Prodigy processor can run HPC applications, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio AI, and spiking neural networks, plus normal data center workloads, on a single homogeneous processor platform, using existing standard programming models. Without Prodigy, hyperscale data centers must use a combination of disparate CPU, GPU and TPU hardware, for these different workloads, creating inefficiency, expense, and the complexity of separate supply and maintenance infrastructures. Using specific hardware dedicated to each type of workload (e.g. data center, AI, HPC), results in underutilization of hardware resources, and more challenging programming, support, and maintenance. Prodigy’s ability to seamlessly switch among these various workloads dramatically changes the competitive landscape and the economics of data centers.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. A fully functional Prodigy emulation system is currently available to select customers and partners for early testing and software development. With data centers currently consuming over 3% of the planet’s electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2025, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical, if we want to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, Co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak with its flagship product Prodigy, is marching towards tape out and chip sampling in 2022, with software emulations and an FPGA-based emulator running native Linux available to early adopters. The company is building the world’s fastest 64 AI exaflops supercomputer in 2022 in the EU with Prodigy chips. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.