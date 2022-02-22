ZCG Announces Partnership with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG"), a leading private markets asset manager, today announced a partnership with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN for the 2022 Formula One racing season. The partnership will include VIP access to Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN races and branding opportunities, notably race suits and the team car featuring the ZCG logo.

“ We are proud to partner with one of the world’s most recognizable racing brands and bring ZCG to the global – and rapidly growing – Formula One audience,” said James Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. “ We look forward to expanding our relationship.”

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN, added, “ ZCG shares our passion for excellence and our goal of introducing Formula One to even more fans worldwide. We appreciate their commitment and can’t wait to have them represented on our drivers and vehicles as we kick off the 2022 season.”

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held, New York based investment firm with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. ZCG has industry leading track records in private equity and credit for over twenty-five years. ZCG's investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies. For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.

About Sauber Group of Companies

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of two operational entities: Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN; and Sauber Technologies AG, which focuses on third-party business in the areas of advanced engineering, prototype development and additive manufacturing, in addition to full and model-scale testing in the factory’s state-of-the-art wind tunnel and ground-breaking innovation in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely and share know-how to apply the expertise of more than 500 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects. Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber.

For more than 50 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. The company launched a long-term partnership with Alfa Romeo in 2018 and, as it celebrates 30 years of competition in Formula One, it enters the 2022 championship under the team name Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.