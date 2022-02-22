Wallbox to Be an EV Charging Partner of Polaris in the U.S. and Canada

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, and Polaris Inc., a global leader in powersports announced a new partnership in the U.S and Canada. The news follows Polaris’ recent launch of its 2023 RANGER XP Kinetic which is expected to see first shipments this summer.

Polaris will sell the 40 Amp version of Wallbox’s best-selling charger worldwide, Pulsar Plus to make it even faster for consumers to charge their electric vehicle. The smart EV charger, which has been adapted to meet the growing needs of the US and Canadian markets, became a bestseller in just three months. Pulsar Plus is the smallest home charger on the market and is compatible with all EVs. Pulsar Plus 40 Amp is especially suitable for off-road vehicles, as its NEMA plug allows for more flexibility for farm and rural charging locations.

“We are excited to launch this new partnership with another innovation-led company like Polaris, and help bring the transition to electric to a completely new market segment,” said Douglas Alfaro, GM for Wallbox North America. “Our Pulsar Plus will make the transition possible for outdoor enthusiasts looking for an electric off-road adventure, with the ability to charge at home quicker to save time and get back to riding sooner.”

“This partnership enables us to provide our customers with a fast and efficient way to charge their electric vehicle when not in use. In turn, this allows them to get back to their outdoor adventures quicker and continue to THINK OUTSIDE,” said Steve Eastman, President PG&A and Aftermarket of Polaris.

Pulsar Plus comes standard with Wallbox’s proprietary energy management solutions, such as Eco-Smart and Power Boost to give Polaris customers increased control and flexibility over their charging.

Wallbox chargers will be available for Polaris customers to pre-order in late spring through Polaris dealerships or on Polaris.com.

About Wallbox:

Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 84 countries. Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox’s mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs over 500 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Wallbox and Polaris partnership, the expected timing of Polaris’s launch under the partnership and the expected use of Wallbox’s chargers for off-road vehicles. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "may," "can," "should," "could," "might," "plan," "possible," "project," "strive," "budget," "forecast," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Wallbox’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Wallbox’s final prospectus on Form 424(b)(3) filed with the SEC on November 12, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallbox’s website at investors.wallbox.com.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc.

© 2022 Polaris Industries Inc.