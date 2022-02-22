The ENTERTAINER business announces ground-breaking partnership with Attraction World!

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global digital lifestyle brand, the ENTERTAINER, has announced today that they’ve joined forces with the UK's leading experience ecosystem, Attraction World, forever changing their member’s exposure to experiences, tours, and attractions worldwide.

This strategic partnership gives the ENTERTAINER’s members access to exclusive offers in over 500 of Attraction World’s partnered attraction sites, spanning across the globe in over 50 countries, such as Universal, Walt Disney World, the Eiffel Tower, and Merlin. Moreover, Attraction World is said to now offer rail/coach experience packages, and will soon be offering experience tickets in zoos, water parks, and museums spread across every town and city in the UK.

“We are so encouraged and excited to partner with one of the world’s leading theme park and attraction ticket specialists, Attraction World,” said Ahmed Gaber, Chief of Revenue B2B, at the ENTERTAINER business. “We’re always looking for new ways to enhance our member’s access to exceptional experiences and partnering with Attraction World will bring them just that, and more.”

“The strong strategic synergy between us makes this collaboration a natural fit”, Gaber added.

The definitive 3-year partnership is expected to accelerate growth for both companies in the fast-growing, global experiences category, and leverages the respective strengths of the ENTERTAINER and Attraction World to create compelling value for both companies and their shareholders.

“Having been aware of the ENTERTAINER and the awesome growth they have achieved in Dubai and other destinations, we are delighted to be partnering with them to provide experiences, tours and attractions to their clients globally,” said Oliver Nicholls, CEO of Attraction World Group. “As travel bounces back from the effects of COVID, this partnership will increase their customers’ options within destination experiences.”

Nicholls added, “Our new market-leading technology enables us to offer all experiences through API connectivity, providing instant confirmation, dynamic pricing and real-time date and time availability. This means customers can make bookings in destination from the palm of their hand without the need to print a paper voucher. They simply redeem the QR code on their mobile device. Our launch partner with the ENTERTAINER will be the HSBC Home and Away programme, whereby we will be offering UK attractions to HSBC’s closed user group. This is a huge opportunity for UK attractions to take advantage of as normality slowly returns. With lockdown measures now being lifted, we urge attractions to get in touch today to have their listing switched on.”

About the ENTERTAINER:

Founded in 2001, the ENTERTAINER is a leading provider of incentive offers across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company has enjoyed phenomenal growth under a strong partner network, corporate loyalty, and a broad base of delighted customers. The ENTERTAINER offers 30 consumer products and six B2B solutions across eight countries with over 3600 merchants globally.

About Attraction World: Attraction World are now the UK's leading experience ecosystem, and since its creation in 1996, has enabled over 5 million customers to pre-book attractions, excursions, and experiences in over 50 countries around the world, with an unrivalled range of theme parks, sightseeing tours, theatre shows and experience days on offer, Attraction World are the now the UK's most extensive B2B Tours & Attractions supplier.

For further information, please visit https://business.theentertainerme.com/ and awproduct@attractionworld.com.

*Source: AETOSWire