MyHeritage Adds Millions of Jewish Historical Records in Collaboration with JewishGen

TEL AVIV, Israel & LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyHeritage, the leading global service for discovering your past and empowering your future, together with New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust and its affiliate JewishGen, which serves as a repository for Jewish genealogical records, announced today the publication of 5.8 million records from JewishGen on the MyHeritage platform. The 28 collections in this release represent the initial implementation of a licensing agreement that will ultimately make almost all JewishGen records accessible on MyHeritage.

JewishGen is a leading website for Jewish genealogy, featuring important collections of historical records pertaining to Jewish communities across Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and North America. The first installment of JewishGen records on MyHeritage spans from the 18th century to the 21st. It consists primarily of vital records and covers many geographic regions, including Poland, Hungary, Ukraine, Belarus, Latvia, and Germany.

This addition further expands the extensive resources for Jewish genealogy offered by MyHeritage, which is the only major commercial genealogy company to support Hebrew. Through its member base of one million users in Israel, MyHeritage is home to the world’s largest collection of Jewish family trees. MyHeritage's collections of global historical records likewise include millions of records that are valuable to individuals researching Jewish heritage, such as passenger and immigration lists that document the wave of Jews seeking refuge in North America, South America, and Israel after their communities were devastated by the Holocaust.

The records in these collections will now benefit from MyHeritage’s powerful technologies, which automatically match historical records with the 83 million family trees on MyHeritage. Until now, JewishGen records were available to search and view in English only. But now, international users will benefit from MyHeritage’s Global Name Translation Technology™, which allows individuals researching in other languages, such as Hebrew, Russian, or Greek, to search and view these records, with the names translated into their native languages. The application of MyHeritage’s cutting-edge technology to the genealogical resources offered by JewishGen will open new doors to those seeking information on their Jewish roots.

“Our new collaboration with JewishGen is an important milestone that makes MyHeritage indispensable for every Jewish genealogist,” said Gilad Japhet, Founder and CEO of MyHeritage. “Genealogy has been deeply important to the Jewish people for millennia. JewishGen is the key resource for Jewish genealogy and we are happy to bring its records to MyHeritage.”

“The agreement between JewishGen and MyHeritage furthers our goal to expand the availability of JewishGen’s valuable collection of historical records to genealogy researchers around the world,” says Jack Kliger, President & CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. “We are pleased that this agreement will also contribute to the expanding interest in Jewish genealogy.”

“We are delighted that a significant percentage of our historical records will now also be available via MyHeritage,” said Avraham Groll, Executive Director of JewishGen. “The collaboration with MyHeritage will help millions of people across the world learn more about their Jewish roots.”

About MyHeritage

MyHeritage is the leading global discovery platform for exploring family history. With billions of historical records and family tree profiles, and with sophisticated matching technologies that work across all its assets, MyHeritage allows users to discover their past and empower their future. MyHeritage DNA is one of the world’s largest consumer DNA databases. MyHeritage is the most popular DNA test and family history service in Europe. Since 2020, MyHeritage is home to the world’s most advanced AI technologies for animating, repairing, enhancing, and colorizing historical photos. www.myheritage.com

About JewishGen

JewishGen was founded in 1987 and serves as the global home for Jewish genealogy. Featuring unparalleled access to more than 30 million records, it offers unique search tools, along with opportunities for researchers to connect with others who share similar interests. There is no charge to access JewishGen’s resources. JewishGen is an affiliate of the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. For more information, visit: www.jewishgen.org

About The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is New York’s contribution to the global responsibility to never forget. The Museum is committed to the crucial mission of educating diverse visitors about Jewish life before, during, and after the Holocaust. The third-largest Holocaust museum in the world and the second-largest in North America, the Museum of Jewish Heritage anchors the southernmost tip of Manhattan, completing the cultural and educational landscape it shares with the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. The Museum receives general operating support from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and New York State Council on the Arts. For more information, visit mjhnyc.org.