Wipro Ventures Invests in vFunction

PALO ALTO, Calif. & NEW YORK & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a global leader in information technology, consulting and business process services, today announced that it has formed a joint go-to market partnership with vFunction, a Palo Alto-based startup that has developed a scalable, AI-based technology platform for modernizing Java applications and accelerating migration to the cloud. The partnership will strengthen Wipro FullStride Cloud Services’ position as a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and help advance Wipro’s commitment to accelerating cloud innovation for clients.

In conjunction with this partnership, Wipro Ventures, the corporate investment arm of Wipro, announced that it has invested in vFunction’s Series A funding round to deepen the strategic partnership.

“We are proud to partner with vFunction to enhance our cloud offerings and provide clients with additional capabilities in a critical sector. Wipro is investing over $1 billion over the next three years to build out the capabilities of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, and we are committed to working with partners and other industry leaders to deliver a cloud ecosystem that meets our clients’ needs,” said Ramachandran Padmanabhan, Vice President, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services.

As a leader in the transformation of complex monolithic Java applications into microservices, vFunction makes it possible for enterprises to eliminate the time, risk, and cost constraints of modernizing business applications. The joint offering, which combines the capabilities of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services with vFunction, will help clients across a range of sectors ease and accelerate their transition to cloud.

“Wipro is an established leader in the cloud segment, and we are excited to partner with them to accelerate our joint customers’ journey to cloud-native architecture. As more and more businesses embrace the cloud to gain a competitive edge, this partnership will be critical in helping them realize the benefits of application modernization and moving to the cloud,” said Moti Rafalin, CEO and Co-founder, vFunction.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 220,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About vFunction

vFunction is the first and only platform for developers and architects that intelligently and automatically transforms complex monolithic Java applications into microservices, restoring engineering velocity and optimizing the benefits of the cloud. Designed to eliminate the time, risk and cost constraints of manually modernizing business applications, vFunction delivers a scalable, repeatable factory model purpose-built for cloud native modernization. With vFunction, leading companies around the world are accelerating the journey to cloud-native architecture and gaining a competitive edge. vFunction is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices in Israel. To learn more, visit www.vfunction.com.

