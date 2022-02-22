Imperial Dade Partners With UBTECH to Offer UV-C Disinfection Systems

UBTECH ADIBOT UV-C Disinfection System now available through Imperial Dade sales and distribution channels. Autonomous and stationary ADIBOT models available. Affordable and scaleable solutions for all organizations, schools and businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperial Dade, the leading independent distributor of chemicals, janitorial supplies, equipment and foodservice supplies in the United States, today announces a partnership with UBTECH to offer commercial UV-C disinfecting systems to their clients. Through the partnership, Imperial Dade will sell and distribute UBTECH’s award winning UV-C disinfecting system, ADIBOT.

The ADIBOT system by UBTECH, a global leader in robotics, is equipped with hospital-grade UV-C technology which inactivates viruses, bacteria, and mold spores, including SARS-CoV-2, c.diff, Candida auris, influenza, Norovirus and MRSA. The technology can disinfect any space quickly and effectively by inactivating pathogens in the air and on surfaces. ADIBOT meets the growing demand of Imperial Dade clients looking for safe and affordable sanitizing solutions that also improve labor costs, reduce human error and ensure the health and safety of their workforce.

“At Imperial Dade, our ongoing commitment to providing leading edge health and wellness solutions is demonstrated by this partnership with UBTECH,” said John Thomas, Director of Health & Wellness at Imperial Dade. “Our customers continue to be interested in creating safe indoor environments and the ADIBOT UV-C robots are a highly sustainable option.“

Imperial Dade will offer both the stationary model, ADIBOT-S, and the fully autonomous model, ADIBOT-A, of the superior disinfection system. The robots provide affordable and scalable sanitizing solutions for healthcare settings, schools, offices, hotels, convention centers, arenas, event spaces and more.

“UBTECH is honored to partner with Imperial Dade to bring our UV-C disinfection robots into businesses across the country,” said John Rhee, SVP and General Manager of UBTECH, North America. “As the industry leader in supplying the most advanced solutions and equipment, Imperial Dade is the ideal partner to provide our cutting edge, environmentally friendly and cost effective solutions to their clients.”

To learn more about UBTECH’s ADIBOT disinfection system, visit ubtrobot.com. To learn more about Imperial Dade and the products it offers, visit imperialdade.com.

About UBTECH Robotics:

UBTECH Robotics is best known as a global industry leader in artificial intelligence and humanoid robotics, including groundbreaking robots such as Walker, AIMBOT, Cruzr, and Alpha Mini, as well as the award-winning JIMU Robot building kits designed to support STEM education in a fun, hands-on way. With world-class robots that are as powerful and helpful in business as they are friendly and inviting at home, UBTECH envisions a world where intelligent robots are integrated into the daily lives of everyone, creating a better way of life. For more information, visit www.ubtrobot.com and follow UBTECH on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

About Imperial Dade:

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 80,000 customers across the United States and Puerto Rico. Since CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.