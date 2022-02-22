Flexiv Unveils Innovative Robotic Operating System to Empower Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flexiv, the world leader in Robotic and AI solutions, today unveiled Flexiv Elements, its all-new operating system for adaptive robots.

Created to provide integrators with ground-breaking new features which simplify complex robotic operations, Elements makes it easier than ever before to develop customized programs that enhance efficiency and productivity.

With an intuitive graphical user interface, users can effortlessly program their adaptive robot with drag and drop function modules to create their ideal workflow.

Capable of generating applications that incorporate fine force control and artificial intelligence, and with a range of existing customizable prebuilt plans, Elements allows users to work faster and accomplish more.

Operating seamlessly with an adaptive robot, Elements also enables real-time monitoring and the control of a robot’s pose, motion, force, and position. With the information presented clearly and concisely, even those new to the field of robotic programming will always be in complete control.

“The Flexiv Elements operating system is an integral part of our robotic ecosystem and will be an indispensable tool for integrators. Since 2019 we have been working on improving and optimizing the Elements system, and we are proud to release it to the world today.” Said Shuyun Chung, the co-founder and Chief Robotics Scientist of Flexiv. “We will continue to develop our software solutions so that users will be able to maximize the potential of their robots. We’re excited about the future applications of the Elements system, and we look forward to seeing users bring their ideas to life.”

About Flexiv

Flexiv is a world-leading general-purpose robotics company focused on developing and manufacturing adaptive robots, integrating industrial-grade force control, computer vision and AI technologies. The company provides innovative turnkey solutions and services based on Flexiv robotic systems to customers in various industries. Founded in 2016, Flexiv has established offices in Silicon Valley, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Foshan, Taiwan and Singapore.

For more information about Flexiv, please visit https://www.flexiv.com/.