Element Biosciences Partners with QIAGEN to Validate a Selection of QIAseq Targeted Library Construction Chemistries on Element’s AVITI™ System

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform, today announced a partnership with QIAGEN to validate its leading NGS library prep and target enrichment offerings on the AVITI System. This partnership demonstrates compatibility of the Element AVITI System’s performance, cost and flexibility with a selection of QIAGEN’s most popular QIAseq target enrichment panels.

“QIAGEN’s breadth and scope of products supporting NGS workflows are unique. Their product portfolio and bioinformatics solutions create many potential synergies between our respective capabilities,” said Shawn Levy, Senior Vice President of Applications and Scientific Affairs, Element Biosciences. “Element’s sequencing improvements and platform efficiencies integrate well with QIAGEN’s portfolio, and toward our shared goal of flexible, cost-effective and high-performance targeted solutions for our customers.”

“We are delighted to be part of Element’s partner network to develop and validate QIAGEN’s QIAseq NGS applications on Element’s NGS platforms,” said Dr. Thomas Schweins, Senior Vice President and Head of Life Sciences, QIAGEN. “This is part of QIAGEN’s strong commitment to be a key enabler of advanced genomics applications with emerging and strategic NGS platform providers. We believe that the partnership with Element is of great value to customers and will provide a continually expanding choice of technologies and menu of applications to advance their genomics research.”

The QIAseq portfolio has an established track record of enabling customers across many life science research segments with the ability to detect and characterize changes in the genome, transcriptome, methylome and microbiome. As part of an integrated technology ecosystem, it includes curated databases, advanced primer designs, proprietary chemistries, cloud-based bioinformatics and customizable content to address significant customer needs for discovering previously undetected genetic variants and changes in gene expression.

To learn more about the AVITI System, including detailed specifications, application data, and performance testimonials, register now for Element’s virtual event on March 14th, 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. CET, at https://registration.elementbiosciences.com/.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company (www.QIAGEN.com), is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of December 31, 2021, QIAGEN employed more than 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Learn more about QIAGEN’s QIAseq at Web Link.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element will empower customers with affordable high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.