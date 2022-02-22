Element Biosciences Partners with Watchmaker Genomics to Validate Watchmaker Library Preparation Kits on Element’s AVITI™ System

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform, today announced a partnership with Watchmaker Genomics demonstrating the value and performance of Watchmaker’s DNA and RNA Library Prep Kits on Element’s AVITI System.

High-quality libraries that accurately represent starting samples — especially from a diverse range of sources — are essential for generating meaningful biological insights from sequence data. Watchmaker’s expertise in purpose-engineering enzymes and NGS workflow solutions make them well-suited to address increasingly stringent sample preparation needs and facilitates the AVITI platform’s continued improvements in sequencing platform accuracy and flexibility.

“Watchmaker’s robust results demonstrate the seamless compatibility of the AVITI System with their library preparation kits,” said Shawn Levy, Senior Vice President of Applications and Scientific Affairs, Element Biosciences. “AVITI’s sequencing quality, flexibility, and performance provide unique opportunities to leverage Watchmaker’s capabilities in engineering enzymes and workflows.”

“The rapid evolution of NGS applications over the last decade underscores the need for tailored sequencing solutions. Element Biosciences’ benchtop sequencer—with its flexible sequencing configurations and high data quality—increases access and choice in both research and clinical settings,” said Kerri Stellato, Vice President of Strategic Marketing at Watchmaker Genomics.

To learn more about the AVITI System, including detailed specifications, application data, and performance testimonials, register now for Element’s virtual event on March 14th, 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. CET, at https://registration.elementbiosciences.com/.

About Watchmaker Genomics

Watchmaker Genomics applies advanced enzymology to enable breakthrough applications for the reading, writing, and editing of DNA and RNA. The company combines deep domain expertise in protein engineering with large-scale enzyme manufacturing to address the demanding quality, performance, and scale requirements of high-growth clinical genomics applications.

Watchmaker’s product portfolio includes enzymes and kits for next-generation sequencing library preparation, synthetic biology, and molecular diagnostics. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the Watchmaker team brings decades of collective experience building successful life science companies, commercializing novel technologies, and advancing clinical genomics applications. Watchmaker partners directly with innovative life science companies, commercial sequencing providers, and pioneering research labs. For more information, visit www.watchmakergenomics.com.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element will empower customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.