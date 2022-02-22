Element Biosciences New AVITI System Shows Seamless Compatibility and High Performance with KAPA Library Preparation Kits in Multiple NGS Applications

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform, today announced a key technical milestone using the Roche KAPA HyperPlus and KAPA EvoPlus library preparation and target enrichment kits in microbial whole genome, human whole genome, and human whole exome sequencing applications.

High quality library preparation is critical for high performance sequencing. Roche, through its KAPA brand, offers advanced solutions for NGS library preparation, consistently producing some of the highest quality products in the industry.

“The ability to share and integrate data between studies is foundational in genomics. Validating such data integration has been limited, however. We are pleased to announce a technical milestone: we have confirmed the AVITI System’s compatibility with KAPA technology, a large, important application segment of Next Generation Sequencing,” said Shawn Levy, Senior Vice President of Applications and Scientific Affairs, Element Biosciences. “Generating data that is equal to or better than leading platforms and demonstrating this data can be integrated between leading technology platforms benefits customers with flexibility and cost effectiveness novel to the field.”

“Demonstrating compatibility of our KAPA chemistry with Element’s sequencing platform offers our customers more flexibility across applications and sequencing platforms to address the growing need for high performing NGS solutions,” said Cindy Perettie, Head of Molecular Labs, Roche Diagnostics Solutions.

