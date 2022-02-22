Element Biosciences Partners with New England Biolabs® to Launch New NEBNext® Ultra™ II Kits Specifically Designed for the Element AVITI™ System

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform, today announced a partnership with New England Biolabs (NEB®) to commercially develop and launch products to enable compatibility of the NEBNext Ultra II portfolio with the Element AVITI System.

High quality library preparation is critical for high performance sequencing. NEB has a long and successful track record of developing enzymes and workflow solutions for NGS library preparation. A recognized leader in the field, NEB has a deep understanding of customer needs for NGS library preparation, the challenges of diverse sample inputs, and the demands of consistently producing some of the highest quality products in the industry.

“We are excited about the partnership with NEB and very proud of the new NEBNext Ultra II workflows developed specifically for Element Bioscience customers. This partnership is the culmination of our shared vision to make powerful genomics solutions more broadly accessible to all scientists,” said Shawn Levy, Senior Vice President of Applications and Scientific Affairs, Element Biosciences. “Leveraging the combination of NEB’s exceptional molecular biology capabilities with Element’s cost-effective, flexible, and high-performance sequencing will drive our shared vision forward.”

“In partnership with Element Biosciences, we are excited to apply our NEBNext library prep technologies and expertise to this innovative new sequencing platform,” said Fiona Stewart, Ph.D., Associate Director, NGS Portfolio Management. “We look forward to enabling streamlined high performance library prep workflows for Element sequencing.”

To learn more about the AVITI System, including detailed specifications, application data, and performance testimonials, register now for Element’s virtual event on March 14th, 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. CET, at https://registration.elementbiosciences.com/.

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970s, New England Biolabs, Inc. is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including the development of molecular diagnostics, as well as nucleic acid vaccines. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, USA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and eight subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS®, NEB® and NEBNEXT® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element will empower customers with affordable high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.