McDermott Will & Emery and Reveal-Brainspace Announce Expanded Partnership

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International law firm McDermott Will & Emery and legal AI and eDiscovery powerhouse Reveal-Brainspace announced today a substantial expansion of its partnership. In a now expanded capacity, Reveal’s data scientists and technologists will work closely with McDermott’s highly-skilled legal technology team to employ the full potential of Reveal’s powerful AI platform to help its global clients uncover insights and solve complex legal problems.

“We are excited to partner with Reveal to help drive our innovation efforts here at the Firm,” said Chris Adams, Chief Innovation Counsel at McDermott. “As our use cases for AI continue to grow, we are finding more opportunities every day to empower our lawyers with cutting-edge technology to drive successful outcomes for our clients. We know Reveal will be a major component of that strategy.”

The move for McDermott to engage with Reveal is a logical next step for as the Firm continues to invest in, and provide, the most advanced legal technology available today. Building on its impressive history of innovation in the legal industry, including a recent investment in The LegalTech Fund, McDermott will leverage Reveal’s industry-leading platform, which includes processing, early case assessment, AI and review functionality, as well as its powerful data analytics engine to achieve exceptional results for its clients.

“McDermott has been a valued Reveal customer for years – recognizing the transformational power of AI when used effectively in the practice of law,” said Wendell Jisa, founder and CEO of Reveal. “With that foundation, coupled with its deep experience with our AI technology, McDermott is embracing our full breadth of solutions available on a single frictionless platform. We’re thrilled about our significant expanded relationship and look forward to solving problems, uncovering insights and creating better business outcomes for the Firm and its clients.”

By combining the best AI technology solutions, including NexLP and Brainspace, Reveal’s eDiscovery technology solutions create a synergistic, “single pane-of-glass” experience that increases efficiencies, reduces costs, manages mass amounts of data, and extracts key insights. Reveal’s intuitive, cloud-based platform offers the adaptability and scalability law firms need to bring the full benefit of a suite of AI-powered technologies to enhance any matter, regardless of size or complexity.

For more information about McDermott Will & Emery and its global legal services, visit https://www.mwe.com/. For more information about Reveal-Brainspace and its AI platform for legal, enterprise and government organizations, visit www.revealdata.com.

About McDermott Will & Emery

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective—and often unexpected—solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

About Reveal

Reveal, with Brainspace technology, is a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform. Fueled by powerful AI technology and backed by the most experienced team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal’s cloud-based software offers a full suite of eDiscovery solutions all on one seamless platform. Users of Reveal include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design and multilingual user interfaces, Reveal is modernizing the practice of law, saving users time, money and offering them a competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.