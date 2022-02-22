Paysafe Launches Multi-State iGaming Payments Partnership With Bally’s

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced a new partnership with Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY), a global casino entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of online sports betting and iGaming offerings. Paysafe has launched the partnership by streamlining player deposits for both the new Bally Bet online sportsbook for Arizona and the BallyCasino.com brand for New Jersey.

Through an integration with Paysafe’s payment gateway, the Bally Bet online sportsbook in Arizona will allow players within state lines to easily deposit funds with the brand using their credit or debit card. After funding their Bally Bet account, sports bettors can then wager on a comprehensive range of sports markets.

Simultaneously, the BallyCasino.com real-money online casino for New Jersey has plugged into the Paysafe payment gateway. Whether players are staying at the Bally’s Atlantic City Casino Resort or enjoying the iCasino product elsewhere in the Garden State, they can now quickly and securely fund their BallyCasino.com account with a credit or debit card, with the transaction seamlessly processed by Paysafe.

Paysafe’s integrations with both BallyCasino.com in New Jersey and Bally Bet in Arizona are expected to be upgraded imminently to allow access to the specialized iGaming payments provider’s suite of alternative payment methods (APMs). These include the Skrill USA digital wallet and Paysafecash and paysafecard eCash solutions for players who prefer wagering online with cash.

For the partnership’s phase two, Paysafe will integrate with numerous Bally Bet online sportsbooks. These integrations are expected to go live in the coming months.

Zak Cutler, CEO of North America iGaming at Paysafe, said: “The Bally’s brand has played a ubiquitous role in the evolution of American and global gaming for nearly 50 years, so we’re incredibly proud of our new partnership. In the short term, we look forward to streamlining payment acceptance and improving Arizona and New Jersey customer conversions for Bally’s sports-betting and iCasino brands, as we extend the partnership into other states over the longer term.”

Adi Dhandhania, COO of North America for Bally's Interactive, commented: “As we roll out our digital casino and betting products across North America, we know it is integral to do so in tandem with a first-rate payment processor. This partnership with Paysafe is an important step in elevating the customer experience for all of our users.”

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of U.S. $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming

Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening-up of the U.S. iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. As of February 22nd, 2022, the company supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 21 jurisdictions. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

About Bally’s Corporation

Bally’s Corporation is a global casino entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 16 states. It also owns Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Interactive, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With approximately 10,000 employees, the Company’s Casino operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BALY”.