SingleStore and Directed Technologies Partner to Enable Connected Automobiles

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SingleStore, the single database for all data-intensive applications, today announced that Directed Technologies, the leading automotive and electronics connected solutions manufacturer, forged a strategic partnership along with Sisense.

This new strategic relationship will enable Directed Technologies to:

Pioneer a truly global solution that caters to local market needs of vehicles that are manufactured in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific

Enable dramatically reduced driver violations, fuel consumption, and maintenance costs for OEM and fleet vehicle operators

Address the rapid growth in its business and the exponential expansion of connected vehicle data

Build a new revenue stream by launching its data-analytics-as-a-service offering

Continue to accelerate its product evolution and innovation

Directed Technologies has deployed millions of turnkey OEM-branded vehicle multimedia units (MMUs), telematics solutions, and accessories for leading global manufacturers. More than 1,800 fleets utilize telematics devices manufactured in house at Directed Technologies, and more than 300,000 heavy vehicles have its MMUs onboard. OEMs also rely on Directed Technologies’ data analytics for connected vehicle insights. Legacy database systems brought a lack of capability to rapidly scale with the business and also saddled it with high management overhead. The monolithic rather than microservices-oriented architecture further limited its ability to rapidly run artificial intelligence and machine learning models. It wanted one database for all its data needs – from delivering unlimited storage to enabling real-time data analysis.

Directed Technologies knew that it needed a modern database with optimal flexibility, scalability, and security. It was also looking for a supplier that would meet its requirements of ease of integration, speed, and reliability along with a scalable and flexible pricing model. Even more, it is critical for Directed Technologies to find partners who understand and share its company values and both its APAC and global strategic business goals.

SingleStore now enables Directed Technologies to manage high data volumes on a real-time basis. It employs SingleStore’s single, scalable database for all its data. SingleStore was also one of the few database suppliers that could meet Directed Technologies’ requirement to address both cloud- and on-premises data. This was important to enable the company, which is based in Melbourne, Australia, to allow some of its applications to remain on premises.

With the help of SingleStore and Sisense, Directed Technologies can manage large data volumes on a real-time basis, and is increasing the availability and scalability of its telematics. This allows for wide-ranging benefits since telematics can provide profound environmental, personal, and corporate benefits, including a more than 99% reduction in driver violations and dramatically lower fuel consumption and maintenance costs. The strategic partnership will help Directed Technologies pioneer a solution that is truly global, catering to local market needs of vehicles that are manufactured in different regions.

“Staying at the forefront of connected vehicle technology to digitally enable mission-critical businesses globally requires a robust, secure, and highly scalable solution,” said Brent Stafford, executive director of Directed Technologies. “Generating automated actionable insights from the huge volumes of data being generated by every vehicle each day can result in profound organizational and societal benefits. We’re thrilled to be part of this strategic partnership with SingleStore and Sisense, which provides us with such a solution. As three industry innovators, we are individually and collectively on a high-growth trajectory, and we look forward to what we will achieve together.”

“We are excited about this collaboration with Directed Technologies and SingleStore, which highlights the power of analytics in solving complex issues and the value of committed partnerships,” said Rohan Persaud, director of channels and alliances APAC at Sisense, which provides a widely adopted, highly customizable, AI-driven analytics cloud platform. “We will support Directed Technologies every step of the way as it scales into a truly global offering.”

Robin Barrow, director, Australia and New Zealand at SingleStore said, “The partnership with Directed Technologies is a significant milestone, and aligns with SingleStore's strategy of accelerated growth and increased investment in the ANZ marketplace. We are delighted to have a long-term agreement in place to provide lasting benefits to both Directed and its clients, who are among some of the most recognized organizations in the ANZ marketplace.”

About Directed Technologies

Headquartered down under in Melbourne, Australia, Directed Technologies is a leading automotive and electronics solutions manufacturer, and full stack connected vehicle solution provider to leading automotive and fleet brands around the world. Directed has a proud history of successful deployment of millions of turnkey OEM-branded connected vehicle solutions for leading global manufacturers. OEMs also rely on Directed’s Data Analytics practice for connected vehicle insights. To learn more about Directed Technologies, visit https://directed.com.au/oem

About SingleStore

SingleStore is dedicated to helping businesses adapt more quickly, embrace diverse data, and accelerate digital innovation by operationalizing all data through a single database for all of their moments that matter. These capabilities are provided as a service on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Red Hat and through your own deployments with SingleStore Managed Service and SingleStore DB. Follow us @SingleStoreDB and @SingleStoreDevs or visit www.singlestore.com.