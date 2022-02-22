Generation Hemp Announces Agreement With Gas Monkey Brand for Launch of Sustainable Hemp Hurd Spill Absorbent Product Line

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generation Hemp, Inc., a Dallas/Fort Worth based pure play hemp company (OTCQB: GENH) today announced the execution of a licensing agreement with world-renowned brand, Gas Monkey Garage. Generation Hemp will manufacture a USA grown hemp hurd spill absorbent and market this new product under the Gas Monkey brand name to consumers, retailers, and distributors as an environmentally sustainable, USA made, ultra-absorbent spill clean-up material. This will be Generation Hemp’s second sustainable consumer goods product line made from U.S. grown hemp hurd. Rowdy Rooster hemp animal bedding was the first product, launched in late September 2021, and is currently being sold on Amazon and the Rowdy Rooster website at rowdyroosterhemp.com.

Richard Rawlings, owner and founder of Gas Monkey Garage, is the star of the international hit series “Fast N’ Loud” & “Garage Rehab” spanning 17+ seasons and 200+ episodes. In the past year, Richard and Gas Monkey have cut the cable and brought their love for classic cars online with multiple new episodes premiering every week on YouTube and Facebook. With his experience of owning and running a garage for over 18 years, Richard Rawlings found inspiration for a sustainable spill absorbent.

There are several types of spill absorbents with varying characteristics and in three general categories – mineral based, animal or vegetable based, and synthetic or organic polymers. The challenge in choosing an absorbent is finding an effective absorbent that does not pose a threat to health or the environment, whether that threat is posed when that material is procured or used. For example, a widely used spill absorbent material in products is Bentonite Clay. This is often a very dusty material and has warnings of containing unsafe levels of lead (FDA) and is associated with a number of health complaints in humans.

Generation Hemp, Inc. tested its U.S. grown and milled hemp hurd against currently used absorbents on the market and the findings showed it to be as effective or more effective in absorbency and containment of spills.

Exactly one ounce of each media was weighed out. 150mL of motor oil was added to the media and allowed to saturate overnight. Hurd absorbed 235% its weight. Kitty litter (a commonly used absorbent media) absorbed 5% and a brand name industrial oil absorbent absorbed 55%. The test was repeated with different time intervals. Same initial weight of one ounce of media, again, 150mL of motor oil was used for the test. Hemp Hurd absorbed more in ten minutes than a branded industrial chemical absorbent does overnight. The circumstances were repeated using diesel fuel and similar results were noted.

Of equal significance as to the effectiveness of hemp hurd as an absorbent is hemp’s environmental sustainability, and although spill cleanup will continue to require responsible disposal methods, hemp absorbent is not an added potential pollutant in the case of potential leaching, nor does it pose a health threat.

Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of Generation Hemp, Inc. stated, “Hemp grows in the field within 90-120 days depending on weather conditions. It is free of chemicals and other potentially harmful substances. It benefits soil and is considered to be carbon negative. Add its incredible absorbency and containment performance and we see yet another hemp miracle product. Teaming up with a name like Gas Monkey and Richard Rawlings, and we give this miracle product the instant visibility it deserves! We are extremely excited to partner with Gas Monkey in this new, long term licensing agreement recently executed. We don’t think we could have found a better fit.”

Founder of Gas Monkey Garage and star of the show “Fast N’Loud,” Richard Rawlings commented, “Commercial hemp production played an important role in the development of our country’s economy. It was widely used to create strong, long-lasting fabrics and ropes until the hemp industry was effectively destroyed in 1937. Fortunately, that all changed in 2018 when the federal government gave our farmers the green light to begin growing commercial hemp again. This was a game changer. My team and I started researching hemp and found that people were using it to create building materials, insulation, composites, fuels, cat litter, and much more. I thought, if hemp can be used as cat litter, and it’s substantially more absorbent than cat litter, let’s see how well it performs in the garage for cleaning up tough spills. It was truly amazing. We played around by putting it up against all types of spill absorbents and it beat them all out. That was when the ideas started firing. I’ve known Gary Evans for a few years since we are both successful business owners in Dallas, and I knew he had a hemp company already on the move. I had him out to the garage one day to knock the idea around. The result is a sustainable, hemp-based spill absorbent that truly outperforms everything else in the industry.”

Generation Hemp, Inc. and Gas Monkey with Richard Rawlings will be working together on the branding and packaging of the Gas Monkey hemp hurd spill absorbent and have plans to launch this new product to the general public soon.

About Generation Hemp, Inc

Generation Hemp, Inc. is a Dallas/Fort Worth based hemp company that operates in the midstream sector. With operations in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and Denver, Colorado, the company uses its proprietary technology to dry, clean, process and store hemp. In addition, Generation Hemp also owns and leases real estate to companies that need seed storage facilities located within the greater Denver area.

About Gas Monkey and Richard Rawlings

Richard Rawlings, owner and founder of Gas Monkey Garage, is the star of the international hit series “Fast N’ Loud,” “Garage Rehab,” “Demolition Theatre,” and more. Since the inception of Gas Monkey Garage in 2004, Richard Rawlings continues to be anything except ordinary. Having built two commissioned custom cars for Hot Wheels, setting numerous world records, and cementing Gas Monkey Garage as a household name, Richard does anything but blend in! Aside from his garage and television shows, Richard Rawlings is an innovative entrepreneur, turning Gas Monkey Garage into a household name and worldwide brand. Between owning multiple restaurants/venues, having his own Tequila and Energy Drink, selling merchandise worldwide, and sponsoring some of the top names in automotive racing, Richard Rawlings only knows one speed and it’s full throttle. You can learn more about Richard Rawlings and the Gas Monkey crew at GasMonkeyGarage.com, and see what the Monkeys are up to every Monday night at 8pm CDT on their YouTube Channel.

