New Fort Worth Techstars Accelerator to Drive Innovation in Physical Health and Human Movement

The Techstars Physical Health Fort Worth Accelerator will support and fund early-stage startups building new technologies, treatments, and therapies in the physical health space in areas such as rehabilitation, physical therapy, performance, and exercise. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Techstars, a global investment business that provides access to capital, one-on-one mentorship, and customized programming for early-stage entrepreneurs, announces the launch of the new Techstars Physical Health Fort Worth Accelerator. Applications for this new program open today, in addition to the recently announced Build In Tulsa Techstars Accelerator and nine other Techstars programs across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Operating in partnership with Goff Capital and The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth (HSC), the Techstars Physical Health Fort Worth Accelerator will support and fund early-stage startups building new technologies, treatments, and therapies in the physical health space in areas such as rehabilitation, physical therapy, performance, and exercise.

The program will be led by Dallas-Fort Worth serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, Managing Director Trey Bowles, who has founded multiple companies across the media, e-commerce, consumer-based technology spaces and most notably the popular peer-to-peer file sharing software, Morpheus. Over the past decade, he has served as a Board Member and Advisor to hundreds of companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and founded multiple entrepreneur-focused non-profit organizations. In addition to his role as Managing Director, Trey will continue to serve as co-chair of the North Texas Angel Network and an Adjunct Professor at Southern Methodist University.

“As a deeply embedded member of the North Texas startup community, I see the incredible opportunity we have with the Techstars Physical Health Fort Worth Accelerator to give startups the advantage they need to succeed by providing access to capital, one-on-one mentorship and knowledge sharing from across Techstars’ global network,” said Bowles. “Together with Goff Capital and HSC, I’m looking forward to the impact we will have in the Fort Worth entrepreneurial ecosystem and in supporting founders in their advancement of products, treatments, and technologies in the physical health space.”

This will be the first Techstars accelerator in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, though Techstars has maintained a presence in the Texas startup ecosystem since 2010 through more than 80 Techstars Startup Weekends, Techstars Startup Week community events with 4,000+ attendees across the state. Techstars has operated accelerators in Texas since 2013 and maintains deep roots in the Austin ecosystem, through which it has invested in more than 150 startups with a combined market cap of $9.1B that have raised more than $1B in venture funding to date.

"One of our top priorities at HSC is to invest in innovation and entrepreneurship, and partnering with Techstars, the City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County, and Goff Capital brings incredible opportunity to our startup communities and accelerators,” said Dr. Michael R. Williams, HSC president and chancellor of the UNT System. “This public-private collaboration will change our medical community and spark much-needed innovation through the ability to focus on human movement and rehabilitation as an industry vertical.”

Techstars Physical Health Fort Worth will support and invest in 10 high-growth, early-stage startups on an annual basis over three years. The companies will participate in an intensive, 13-week program, receive hands-on mentorship, curated entrepreneurial content and programming, up to $120K in funding, and access to Techstars’ vast network of mentors, investors, alumni and corporates. Applications open today for the inaugural program that will commence September 12, 2022, and culminate in a Demo Day on December 8, 2022.

Techstars Physical Health Fort Worth is one of 11 Techstars programs from around the world to open applications. Other programs accepting applications starting today include:

Applications for these programs will be received today through May 11, 2022.

