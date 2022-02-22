Thoughtworks Selected by Storable to Accelerate the Pace of Innovation for Self-Storage Owners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced expanding its strategic collaboration with Storable, the world’s leading self-storage technology provider, to help self-storage owners and operators of every size run their businesses more efficiently and effectively. By adopting a value-driven strategy for modernization from Thoughtworks, Storable will continue to grow and scale its digital business models and processes and help its customers do more.

“ Our Storable leadership team is excited to partner with Thoughtworks to help our digital product, architecture and technology teams evolve our current and future capabilities so that we can help our self-storage owners run better businesses more efficiently,” said Chuck Gordon, co-founder & CEO. “ Thoughtworks’ expertise will enable us to create more value for our customers as we build new offerings.”

The Thoughtworks and Storable product and engineering teams will focus on designing a scalable and flexible technology platform that will speed the pace of innovating and delivering solutions that will help customers run best-in-class storage facility operations. The teams will work side-by-side to enhance and evolve agile development capabilities and engineering practices such as DevOps, continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) and lean thinking to bring an even more powerful all-in-one suite of Storable technology to self-storage owners of every size.

“ We are pleased to partner with Storable on its ongoing journey to revolutionize the self-storage industry through the development and integration of next-level customer digital experiences across all channels,” said Julian Simpson, head of enterprise modernization, platform and cloud, Thoughtworks North America. “ By focusing on the rapid evolution of Storable’s key technology platform capabilities and organizational uplift, we’re looking forward to further bolstering Storable’s leadership position in the self-storage industry.”

About Storable

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Storable offers the self-storage industry’s most comprehensive suite of technology products known as the Storable Platform. The Storable Platform delivers facility management software, marketing websites, tenant insurance, property & casualty insurance, payment processing, access control and the industry’s largest storage marketplace all in one integrated solution, designed to help storage operators increase efficiency, enhance occupancy, and improve profitability. The Storable family of companies includes SiteLink, storEDGE, Easy Storage Solutions, SpareFoot, Select Merchant Solutions, Storsmart, and Bader Insurance. Storable is backed by EQT and Cove Hill Partners and led by Co-Founder & CEO, Chuck Gordon.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 10,000+ people strong across 49 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.