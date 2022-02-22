Wisk Aero Partners with Long Beach to Make Advanced Air Mobility a Reality in Southern California

MOUNTAIN VIEW & LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company and developer of the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the United States, has partnered with the City of Long Beach, California through its Long Beach Economic Partnership (LBEP) to make AAM a reality in Southern California.

Through this partnership, the two organizations will work to create an AAM working group composed of business, local government, and community leaders that will focus on evaluating, planning, and implementing AAM in Long Beach, with a focus on autonomous flight. Wisk and LBEP will co-chair the working group for an initial two-year term.

Over the next two years, the working group will examine four key areas to evaluate the opportunities and impacts that AAM represents for Long Beach. These areas include an analysis of the economic impact and workforce development, community acceptance and outreach, integration of autonomous AAM into city transportation plans, and federal and state government funding opportunities.

With support from Wisk, LBEP will coordinate the development of an Economic Impact Study that will be conducted by the Cal State Long Beach (CSULB) Office of Economic Research. The study will estimate the annual economic impact of AAM operations in Southern California and other regional state economies. The results of the study are expected to be completed later this year.

“We are excited to work with the City of Long Beach and LBEP in this unique partnership,” Gary Gysin, CEO of Wisk said. “With its rich aerospace past, current resurgence via Space Beach, and its central position in the LA Metro area, Long Beach is an ideal city for all-electric, autonomous urban flight opportunities. Through this partnership, Long Beach has the opportunity to be one of the first cities to realize the economic and environmental benefits of AAM, as well as to lead Southern California, and the United States, in autonomous, all-electric AAM.”

“Aerospace innovation has always been a strong part of Long Beach history,” says Mayor Robert Garcia. “We have produced some of the world’s most modern aircraft, are leading in the space economy, and will now be home to new technologies in Advanced Air Mobility. We look forward to our partnership with Wisk and are proud of our local workforce who are educated, trained, and poised to make progress on these innovations.”

“Long Beach has long been a center of aerospace culture and capabilities,” said Randal Hernandez, co-chair of the working group, immediate past chair of the Long Beach Economic Partnership and former chairman of the City of Long Beach’s Economic Development Commission. “Autonomous, all-electric AAM represents the next revolution in commercial aviation and promises significant economic benefits with minimal environmental impact. We are proud to partner with an AAM leader like Wisk to further explore the benefits that AAM can bring to the City of Long Beach, the southern California region, and the state as a whole.”

ABOUT WISK

Wisk is an advanced air mobility (AAM) company dedicated to delivering safe, everyday flight for everyone. Wisk’s self-flying, eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi, will make it possible for passengers to skip the traffic and get to their destination faster. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and New Zealand, Wisk is an independent company backed by The Boeing Company and Kitty Hawk Corporation. With over a decade of experience and over 1550 test flights, Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely and sustainably. Wisk is on a journey to deliver safe, autonomous, all-electric, everyday flight, join us and learn more here.

ABOUT LONG BEACH ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP

The Long Beach Economic Partnership (LBEP) is the leading economic development organization in the city of Long Beach, CA. The LBEP is a nonprofit corporation formed to promote, encourage, and enhance the creation of jobs in the city. It is composed of leaders from the private, public, academic and philanthropic sectors who are advancing innovative industries, attracting and growing private investment as well promoting Long Beach’s key economic assets.