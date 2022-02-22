The Shift Network Launches UpShift! A New Podcast With Philosopher Ervin Laszlo

PETALUMA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Shift Network, a global leader in transformational media, is proud to announce the launch of The UpShift!: Conversations With Ervin Laszlo , a new podcast series hosted by Dr. Ervin Laszlo, renowned philosopher of science, author of more than 100 books, and two-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee. The UpShift! explores Laszlo’s journey from piano prodigy in Hungary to becoming one of the leading minds in science and philosophy. Joined by guests including Jane Goodall, Gary Zukav, Gregg Braden, Neale Donald Walsch, Marianne Williamson, and others, Dr. Laszlo explores how we find our purpose in life, and how we can collectively join forces to shift beyond the current unsustainable trajectory of our human life on the planet.

“I’ve devoted the better part of my life to answering the question, what is our life purpose?” says Laszlo. “I have discovered that, as Einstein told us, our separateness is an illusion. We are part of something larger than ourselves — a vast, living, and evolving universe. Understanding that we are part of this interconnected web of life allows us to discover why we are here, and how we can live up to our historic mission: to advance the evolution of life and consciousness on this precious planet. The conversations in UpShift! show how we can live in harmony with each other, with nature, and with the universe — how we come together to create a better, healthier, and more sustainable world.”

The UpShift! Podcast launches in tandem with the Laszlo Institute’s Upshift Festival, a daylong festival celebrating the launch of Laszlo’s latest book, The Upshift: Wiser Living on Planet Earth; excerpts from Life of a Modern-Day Genius, a documentary on Laszlo’s life that will air on PBS-TV; and a series of action-focused seminars led by Laszlo and his team on how we can live and thrive in tune with each other and the world around us.

The UpShift! is the latest podcast to join The Shift Network’s family of podcasts, which features global luminaries in conversations on transforming our inner and outer lives, including:

Liberating Race, hosted by Rev. Dr. Aliah MaJon, Joy Donnell, and Nick Mattos

Liberating Race taps teachers, thinkers, healers, and evolutionaries who model how to become bridgebuilders in the process of racial healing. Co-hosts and guests explore why our divides exist and how we can begin to build a restorative culture. Guests include Darryl Finkton Jr., Amy Kersten, and activist Lora King, the daughter of Rodney King.

ShiftMakers, hosted by Marianne Schnall

Journalist, author, and activist Marianne Schnall interviews some of the most iconic inﬂuencers in our culture today, including Stacey Abrams, Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, Oprah, Amy Poehler, Arianna Huffington, and other global changemakers on what it means to be courageous and authentic in a difficult world.

Awaken and Heal, hosted by Devaa Haley Mitchell

Transformation begins from within. In Awaken and Heal, Mitchell engages with some of the world’s great spiritual teachers, including Russ Hudson, Michael Beckwith, Grandmother Flordemayo, Eileen McKusick, and Jeralyn Glass, with deep dives into practices for energy healing, resiliency, joy, and restoration.

“Shift’s original content explores the full spectrum of human experience, celebrating our diversity that is essential to our evolution,” says Joy Donnell, Shift’s VP of Media. “This network lineup highlights intergenerational wisdom from legendary luminaries as well as rising voices who are at the frontlines of shifting how we think about ourselves, our planet, and our relationship with the cosmos.”

All Shift Podcasts are available on Amazon, Spotify, Apple, Audible, Stitcher, and iHeartRadio.

About The Shift Network: Founded in 2010, The Shift Network has empowered over 3,500,000 people in 180 countries. It features teachers and thought leaders in domains as diverse as spirituality, holistic health, psychology, energy medicine, Qigong, somatics, Indigenous wisdom, sound healing, yoga, herbalism, and peacebuilding. The Shift Network launches new courses and summits several times per week, as well as a rich array of podcasts and other media offerings, including the Shift App, which is available in both the Apple and Google App Stores. The Shift Network is committed to empowering 100 million people in the next five years in order to accelerate the transition to a peaceful, sustainable, and thriving planet for all.

