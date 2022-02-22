Bamboo Health Joins the National Association of Mobile Integrated Healthcare Providers

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bamboo Health™, formerly Appriss Health and PatientPing, a healthcare technology solutions company focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care, announced today that it has joined the National Association of Mobile Integrated Healthcare Providers (NAMIHP). As a new member of NAMIHP, Bamboo Health joins a diverse group of professionals seeking to help lead the way in nationwide partnerships and open dialogue to advance education, business development, and community awareness of Mobile Integrated Health Care (MIH).

An emerging community-based healthcare model, MIH and community paramedicine (CP) programs utilize mobile resources to deliver care and services to patients in and out of hospital environments in coordination with healthcare facilities and other healthcare providers. Through their shared commitment to care collaboration, Bamboo Health and NAMIHP are working to address fragmented healthcare, which can lead to miscommunication, unclear ownership, and poor care outcomes, particularly among the most vulnerable members of the population.

“The National Association of Mobile Integrated Healthcare Providers is excited to partner with Bamboo Health in advancing our vision of a connected healthcare system where every patient receives the care they need,” said Reg James III, Board of Directors Chair of NAMIHP. “It is partnerships such as the one between NAMIHP and Bamboo Health that will continue to support and advance the industry of Mobile Integrated Health Care throughout the country by advancing MIH education, business development, and community awareness of this industry.”

Bamboo Health provides real-time care notifications, as well as analytics and clinical decision support tools for insight into patient presentations, admissions, discharges, and transfers for emergency department (ED), hospital, and post-acute care settings, regardless of electronic health record (EHR) or payer source. This real-time care coordination for patients across provider types and settings introduces new levels of visibility to better equip respective care teams to manage high-risk populations, reduce unnecessary ED utilization, quickly address those in physical or behavioral health crisis, and improve access to care.

“As the boundaries of clinical capacity continue to extend beyond traditional physical and geographic lines, so does the need to create a connected, interoperable healthcare system for accessible and affordable care,” said Rob Cohen, CEO of Bamboo Health. “We are pleased to join the National Association of Mobile Integrated Healthcare Providers in supporting the advancement of MIH partnerships. By connecting payers, providers, and care team members to patient care through real-time insights, we can work together to improve whole person care and change healthcare for all – including patients suffering with chronic conditions, comorbidities, or mental illness or facing health disparities due to economic or racial inequities.”

About the National Association of Mobile Integrated Healthcare Providers

In February of 2020, a diverse group of industry pioneers formed the National Association of Mobile Integrated Healthcare Providers (NAMIHP) in order to come together and develop topics such as best practices in the field of MIH, education, standardization within the industry, conferences and nationwide relationships. NAMIHP always seeks to have representation from diverse areas of the industry as well as diverse regions of the country in order to better enable open dialogue about Mobile Integrated Healthcare and to advance education, business development, and community awareness of this rapidly growing industry which we believe to be the future of healthcare. Currently NAMIHP has members from 25 states which represent more than 70 different agencies that are leading the way in the Mobile Integrated Healthcare Industry. Connect with NAMIHP on LinkedIn or Facebook or visit us at www.namihp.org to learn more - Or email mperibonio@namihp.org.

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health (formerly known as Appriss Health + PatientPing) is a healthcare technology solutions company, focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care. As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, our technology solutions equip healthcare providers and payers with software, information, and insights to facilitate whole person care across the physical and behavioral health spectrums. By serving 2,500 hospitals, 7,955 post-acute facilities, 25,000 pharmacies, 32 health plans, 45 state governments, and over one million acute and ambulatory providers through more than 500 clinical information systems electronically, we impact over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflow. Health systems, payers, providers, pharmacies, governments, individuals, and other organizations rely on Bamboo Health to improve care and reduce cost. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.BambooHealth.com to learn more.