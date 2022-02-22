Provident Bank Chooses Elan as Credit Card Provider

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Provident Bank has chosen to partner with Elan Financial Services to provide Provident Bank customers with a suite of industry-leading credit card products and exemplary cardmember service.

The relationship provides credit card products under the Provident brand to create lucrative rewards value propositions, enhanced spending reporting, digital platforms, and contemporary payment technologies.

“We’re pleased to strengthen our commitment to businesses and consumers through this partnership with Elan,” said Vito Giannola, Executive Vice President, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Provident Bank. “Their cutting-edge technology, innovative servicing platform, and robust credit card options supports our strategy to deliver best-in-class credit card solutions to our customers”.

Provident Bank’s cardmembers will enjoy the program’s online access to manage their accounts as well as a 24x7 access to account service team members for special assistance when needed.

“We focus on understanding our partners’ unique needs so we can deliver credit card products and service that help their customers succeed. We look forward to serving Provident Bank and its customers that choose a Provident Bank-branded credit card,” said Matthew Carpenter, market director for Elan credit cards.

About Elan Financial Services

Elan is America’s leading agent credit card issuer and works with 1,300 financial institutions nationwide. For over 50 years, Elan has offered an outsourced partnership solution that provides financial institutions the ability to offer a competitive credit card program. Elan has continually developed and introduced industry-leading technologies to improve cardmember satisfaction and drive ongoing program growth, all while sharing the program economics with our partners. For more information, visit www.elanfinancialservices.com/credit-card.

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS), which reported assets of $13.78 billion as of December 31, 2021. With $11.23 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).