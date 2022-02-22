McCord to Spice Up Lab and Production Space for Boston Based Food-Technology Company Motif FoodWorks

Motif FoodWorks, whose mission is to make plant-based food taste better and more nutritious, will occupy ±65,000 square feet of space at 30 Bearfoot Road, located in the MetroWest submarket of Boston. Construction has begun to update the facility to fit the research and development needs of Motif FoodWorks, and will feature state-of-the-art food-technology, analytical and bioprocessing labs. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McCord announced today the addition of its newest science-based tenant, Motif FoodWorks, a food-technology company on a mission to make plant-based food taste better and more nutritious, to its growing Boston area portfolio.

Motif FoodWorks will occupy ±65,000 square feet of space at 30 Bearfoot Road, a former GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) GMP facility, located in the MetroWest submarket of Boston. Construction has begun to update the facility to fit the research and development needs of Motif FoodWorks, and will feature state-of-the-art food-technology, analytical and bioprocessing labs. The company is expected to move in during the latter half of 2022.

Motif FoodWorks was represented by Rob Byrne and Jim Murphy of Cushman & Wakefield. McCord Development was represented by Sam Crossan, Don Domoretsky, and Rob Walles of JLL.

“With a rapidly growing food-tech portfolio, we were looking at spaces that would provide a comfortable and creative environment for our employees, as well as the infrastructure to meet our research and pilot production needs,” said Jonathan McIntyre, CEO of Motif FoodWorks. ”30 Bearfoot Road is the perfect location to expand our work in creating plant-based food that people crave.”

Massachusetts is home to the top life sciences clusters in the United States, with tremendous access to talent and logistics infrastructure. 30 Bearfoot is in the booming MetroWest Life Science Cluster, west of Boston’s renowned Kendall Square. MetroWest is home to leading companies in the life, technology, and materials sciences, including AbbVie, Boston Scientific, Sanofi Genzyme, Sunovion, Amazon Robotics, Saint-Gobain, Aspen Aerogels, and Olympus. Motif FoodWorks will be the first food-tech company that McCord will add to their portfolio.

“We enjoy partnering with innovative companies, like Motif FoodWorks, to solve their complex real estate needs,” said Quentin Hart, partner at McCord. “We are focused on growing our R&D and life sciences portfolio nationwide and look forward to developing new facilities to meet the industry demand.”

Houston-based McCord opened its Boston office in 2020 with the acquisition of 30 Bearfoot Road, a strategic move that has aided in the company’s growing life sciences efforts nationwide.

About McCord

McCord, with offices in Houston and Boston, is an opportunistic real estate company with a longstanding track record of creating substantial value through the acquisition, development, and management of office, industrial, land, single family, and multifamily assets. Since 1973, McCord has acquired or developed over $3 billion in successful projects across the United States.

For information on how McCord helps life science companies find innovative space on the east coast, contact Quentin Hart at qhart@mccord.com or 617-651-4560. For information about McCord’s life science opportunities at Generation Park in Houston, Texas contact John Flournoy at jflournoy@mccord.com or 713-860-3018 or Shawn Cloonan at scloonan@mccord.com or 713-860-3034. To learn more about McCord, visit mccord.com.

About Motif FoodWorks

Motif FoodWorks makes plant-based foods so desirable that people actually crave them. Motif provides companies with a range of food-technologies and finished food forms, from solutions for meat and dairy alternatives to experiences that inspire new categories. By pioneering breakthrough approaches to food science and the culinary arts, Motif is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in plant-based foods – delivering innovations for taste, texture and nutrition that benefit people and the planet. For more information, visit www.madewithmotif.com.