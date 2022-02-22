Janesville to Become Wisconsin’s Next Gigabit City

JANESVILLE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronet today announced that the company will bring gigabit-speed 100 percent fiber optic internet service directly to homes and businesses throughout the City of Janesville through a fully-funded multimillion-dollar investment.

“I’m so pleased that Metronet is investing in Janesville because every resident and business in our city should have access to the fastest-possible internet speeds for work, healthcare, school and to stay in touch with loved ones,” said Mark Freitag, Janesville City Manager. “Metronet’s services will connect our city to the world at light speed, positioning Janesville for strong growth.”

Metronet will begin the two-year construction process this summer. Once completed, Janesville will join the country’s internet elite as a Gigabit City. Only about 40 percent of households in the U.S. have access to symmetrical upload and download gigabit (1,000 mbps) speeds that only fiber optic networks can provide.

“Metronet is thrilled to soon deliver a future-proof internet infrastructure to Janesville residents and businesses,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. “Residents and businesses will soon have access to internet experiences of the future that will allow sparkling video streaming, glitch-free gaming, and crystal-clear virtual meetings. We are proud to soon be able to call Janesville a Gigabit City.”

Residents and businesses interested in Metronet services may visit MetronetInc.com/iwantfiber to indicate interest and to receive construction updates.

When pre-construction activities begin, Janesville residents will see Metronet trucks throughout the area. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals, and service technicians to support the Janesville area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit MetronetInc.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone with a wide variety of programming. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 120 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin and Missouri. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronetinc.com.