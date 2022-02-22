Kineco Kaman Composites India Celebrates BAE Systems Delivery Milestone

GOA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kineco Kaman Composites India Private Limited (Kineco Kaman), a Joint Venture between Goa-based Kineco Limited (Kineco) and Kaman Aerospace Group, Inc. (Kaman Aerospace), a subsidiary of Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) in the United States, marked an important stage in its history with the delivery of its 600th Mission Crew Workstation (MCW) Console to BAE Systems USA. These MCW Consoles are used in the Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. Kineco Kaman also received a Gold Supplier award for maintaining a 100% on-time delivery rating & 100% quality performance in 2018 & 2020 with BAE Systems.

Shekhar Sardessai, Chairman and Managing Director of Kineco Kaman said, “Delivery of the 600th MCW Console to BAE is a momentous occasion for the Kineco Kaman team. It is gratifying to look back on the journey and feel proud that we have been able to accomplish this milestone with a “Gold Supplier Rating” for 100% on time delivery and quality. The support of BAE as a very collaborative customer and Kaman Composites – Vermont as a technology partner has been truly outstanding. We owe the extraordinary success on this program to this 3-way partnership. The MCW Console and the relationship with BAE Systems are important to the Kineco Kaman team and its partners, Kineco and Kaman. We will strive to build on our past success and work to further cultivate our relationship with BAE Systems.”

Mark Withrow, President and General Manager of Kaman Composites U.S. stated, “The high level of expertise within the Kineco Kaman group has evolved to a world class level. The milestone on this program, is a culmination of the tireless efforts and successful partnership. We couldn’t be more proud of this milestone and look forward to furthering our complex statements of work with BAE Systems USA”

About Kineco Kaman

Kineco Kaman manufactures advanced composite parts and assemblies for aerospace and defense customers at its state-of-the-art aerospace & defense composites facility in Pilerne Industrial Estate, Goa, India. The facility has achieved several global certifications such as AS9100 (Rev-D) NADCAP, ISO 14001 & 45001 and ZED (Zero Defect – Zero Effect) gold rating, besides several other customer specific qualifications. Kineco Kaman exports its products to global aerospace OEM’s, which include those in the US, Europe and Israel. Kineco Kaman is also a major supplier of composite parts and assemblies to India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Advanced Light Helicopter program, as well as the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO’s) satellite & launch vehicle programs.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our heavy lift K-MAX® manned helicopter, the K-MAX TITAN unmanned helicopter and the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system, a purpose built autonomous medium lift logistics vehicle. More information is available at www.kaman.com.