C&A and Recover™ Sign a 4-Year Agreement to Build Circularity

VALENCIA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--European retailer C&A and material sciences company Recover™ are joining forces in a new strategic 4-year partnership to bring high-quality recycled cotton to the everyday garment. The two companies’ strong commitment to circularity will be visible this spring with the first collection made with Recover™ fiber due to hit stores in April, with C&A´s Clockhouse range.

C&A and Recover™ have decades of experience within their respective fields and a long track record in achieving greater circularity. The partnership is driving change to place recycled cotton as the core ingredient of a more sustainable fashion industry, using Recover™, with its extensive expertise and scaling capacities, as the main cotton source. Recover™ will integrate its fiber into C&A´s supply chain structure, as well as provide tech support to help the spinners and weavers optimize the yarns and fabrics. With C&A representing one of the leading retailers in Europe, the company brings the necessary demand to make a lasting impact on the industry.

The partnership with Recover™ confirms C&A, who recently opened its Factory for Innovation in Textiles in Monchengladbach, as an innovative player that takes sustainability seriously and accelerates its positive momentum in the pursuit of its 2028 Global Sustainability Strategy.

“More sustainable fashion must not be a niche product. Our collaboration with Recover™ is a milestone on our way towards a more sustainable future characterized by quality fashion available at affordable prices”, said Aleix Busquets Gonzalez, Director Global Sustainability at C&A.

By partnering together, Recover™ also further validates its innovative business model of being able to provide recycled fiber to any brand without compromising on the style, quality and price. Together the partners aim to develop a strong and scalable circularity ecosystem in Europe, with a better future based on post-consumer materials.

“In alignment with our act-as-one philosophy, we are delighted to bring Recover’s expertise and tech support to our partnership with C&A through the integration of our fiber within their supply chain. By combining a long-term commitment with high production volumes, we are ensuring a real lasting impact on the industry”, said Alejandro Raña, Chief Business Development Officer at Recover™.

About Recover™

Recover is a leading material sciences company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium environmentally friendly, cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to close the loop on fashion. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company with a 70-year long history in the textile industry, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change makers to meet the industry’s sustainability targets. For more information, visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

About C&A

C&A is one of Europe’s leading fashion retailers, with nearly 1,400 stores in 18 European countries and about 25,000 employees. Every day, C&A welcomes millions of visitors in its stores and online in Europe, offering high-quality, long-lasting clothes for the whole family at affordable prices. For further information, please visit our website: www.c-a.com