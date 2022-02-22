Plutonic Partners with FIX Health to Bring The Outbreak™ to The Workplace

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plutonic, a digital health and gamification company whose mission is to improve lives by providing gamified solutions to both organizations and individuals, is pleased to announce a partnership with FIX Health to bring Outbreak to companies across America.

“We continue to expand our gamified content library to effectively address growing company health and well-being needs,” said James Shu, Plutonic’s Co-Founder and CEO. “We are appreciative of Mike Tinney and the FIX Health team for partnering with us and are very excited to help businesses improve the physical fitness of their workforce in a fun and effective way.”

"When James presented us with his vision for Plutonic, jumping aboard was an easy yes," adds Mike Tinney, Founder and CEO of FIX Health. "Plutonic's vision for how a company accesses wellness solutions and in doing so, inspires and engages its employees, is sorely missing from today's corporate benefits landscape. While we've enjoyed a number of our large corporate partnerships with companies like Rally Health and MetLife, it's a company like Plutonic that has a real chance of effecting major change in the benefits world."

Outbreak and its set of team fitness challenges addresses physical wellness in a fun and effective way. With proven program engagement and retention, including a 93.9% employee completion rate, companies can provide an innovative way for their workers to build teamwork and improve their physical fitness as they work together to overcome challenging obstacles. For more information on available team fitness challenges please visit www.outbreakchallenge.com/plutonic.

About Plutonic

Plutonic, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a digital health and gamification company that believes gamified content has the power to engage and improve millions of lives. Plutonic provides a library of gamified and game content solutions along with wellness advisory to organizations and individuals across a variety of health and well-being categories. www.plutonic.co

About FIX Health

Founded on the belief that all aspects of life are enhanced by a healthy lifestyle, FIX Health develops high quality, interactive games that promote health and daily activity in a fun, socially connected environment.

Living at the intersection of health and entertainment, FIX Health mixes the best of video games and daily activity, with products that range from hourly deskercise to a fully realized zombie outbreak world where players’ only hope of survival is to sync their real-world steps and exercise. www.fix-health.com