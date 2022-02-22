Vision Elements Joins NVIDIA Metropolis Partner Program, to Provide State-of-the-Art Development Services for Vision AI Applications

KADIMA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vision Elements, a leading service provider offering customized research and algorithm development services for computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Metropolis Partner Program, which is designed to nurture and bring to market a new generation of applications and solutions that make the world’s most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient with advancements in vision AI.

The Vision Elements team of scientists and industry experts brings over 100 years of accumulated experience in electro optics, computer vision, remote sensing, signal processing and artificial intelligence. Its clients span a wide range of sectors, including medical imaging, homeland security, satellite and aerial imaging, consumer applications, industrial inspection and more. The Vision Elements team is committed to helping clients meet their challenges, building upon state-of-the-art, open NVIDIA platforms, including DeepStream SDK, MDX, Clara, Maxine, and others.

NVIDIA Metropolis makes it easier and more cost effective for enterprises, governments, and integration partners to leverage world-class AI-enabled solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and safety problems. The NVIDIA Metropolis ecosystem contains a large and growing breadth of partners who are investing in the most advanced AI techniques, most efficient deployment platforms, and use an enterprise-class approach to their solutions. Partners have the opportunity to gain early access to NVIDIA platform updates to enhance and accelerate their AI application development efforts. The program also offers the opportunity for partners to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“Vision Elements is delighted to join the NVIDIA Metropolis Partner Program and we look forward to developing a strong and fruitful collaboration with its many members,” said Guy Lavi, Vision Elements Founder and Managing Partner. “The Metropolis platform has been critical in building our computer vision and AI development services for a wide range of industries.”

About Vision Elements

The Vision Elements flexible model enables its customers to expedite their go-to-market plan by strengthening their existing product development team. The company helps its clients tackle the most complex computer vision/artificial intelligence challenges. Companies can hire a whole team of data scientists rapidly for defined periods of time. The IP belongs solely to the client. The team has a track record of solving proof of concept problems, turning their passion into real life solutions.

Visit Vision-Elements.com