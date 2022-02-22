Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Names KC White as Next Chair of Board of Trustees.

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation today announced that its Board of Trustees has unanimously elected KC White, an adult living with cystic fibrosis, as the next Chair of the Board of Trustees, succeeding long-time Chair Catherine C. “Cam” McLoud, who has served in the role since 1999. The election of White marks the first time in the Foundation’s history that the Board will be led by a person with CF, a historic milestone in the fight against a disease once considered solely pediatric.

“It has been my great honor to serve as the Board Chair of the CF Foundation, and I have especially treasured the opportunity to work closely with KC White as a fellow Trustee,” said McLoud. “KC is an exceptional leader and colleague, with both a broad perspective of our community and a sharp focus on the individual living with CF, which have been invaluable to the Board and the Foundation. KC represents what our community has hoped and strived for over decades: a long, healthy life for every person with CF, defined not by their disease but by their own goals and passions. KC’s inspiring determination and vision make her the ideal Chair of the Board of Trustees in this new era in CF, and I look forward to seeing all that we can accomplish together under KC’s leadership.”

White has served on the Board of Trustees since 2005 and as Chair of the Foundation’s Adult Advisory Council since its inception in 2014. She co-chaired and created BreatheCon in 2016, an annual event for adults with CF to share, connect, and learn from each other, as well as the annual virtual fundraising campaign ROSE UP in 2020. In 2001, White set out on a nationwide, 28-city trip to every Major League Baseball stadium, raising tens of thousands of dollars and educating millions of people about CF.

White has more than 20 years’ experience coaching, most recently focusing on mental toughness. She has led teams to three championship finals and was recognized as one of the first women in Ohio to coach mental toughness for football. To date, White has worked with more than a thousand athletes at many levels and across multiple sports. She has expanded her coaching to support the development of a resilient mindset for athletes of all ages. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she began volunteering as a coach to support adults with cystic fibrosis, leading sessions on mental toughness and discovering character strengths via an online wellness platform.

“I am absolutely thrilled by the Board’s decision to select KC to take the helm as we continue our important and innovative work,” said Michael Boyle, MD, president and CEO of the CF Foundation. “The remarkable progress we have achieved is due to the commitment and drive of an extraordinary community. KC brings in-depth knowledge and experience to the Board as it works to support people with CF to live longer, healthier lives and, ultimately, to find a cure.”

White will graduate with a Master of Applied Positive Psychology in May 2022 from the University of Pennsylvania. She serves as the Head Varsity Women’s Lacrosse coach for the Chagrin Falls Tigers in Ohio and a mental performance coach for the University School high school football team.

“I am moved by the faith the Board of Trustees has in me to lead this distinguished group and tremendous organization in pursuit of our shared mission,” said White. “It is also an honor to follow Cam’s extraordinary tenure of leadership to guide the Foundation into unchartered waters where people with CF, like myself, can dare to dream of growing older, living healthier, and move more boldly throughout life. Her enduring contributions driven by the memory of her son, Will, will continue to inspire the path we pave together in the years ahead.”

White will assume the Chair after the May Board of Trustees meeting. Cam McLoud will remain a voting Board member as Immediate Past Chair for the next year and then continue serving as Chair Emeritus. A list of the CF Foundation’s Board of Trustees is available on cff.org.

