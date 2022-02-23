ACIA Aero Leasing Delivers ERJ145 to Fast-Growing Start-Up Airline Xejet

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACIA Aero Leasing (“ACIA”), a leading provider of regional aircraft leasing and lease management services, announced today the delivery of a single Embraer ERJ145 on lease to Xejet Aviation (“Xejet”), a fast-growing, start-up airline based in Lagos, Nigeria.

The regional jet, configured with 50 seats in a single-class layout, was delivered in early February, joining the carrier’s fleet that currently consists of one additional ERJ145 alongside a Boeing B737-500 and an ATR 72-300F. The ERJ145 will support the airline’s growth strategy by operating charter and non-scheduled flights in Nigeria’s underserved domestic markets, beginning the first week of March.

“We are thrilled to welcome Xejet as a new airline to ACIA’s expanding customer family and look forward to our ongoing collaboration to leverage market opportunities for the airline’s continued growth,” said Elze Le Roux, ACIA Aero Leasing’s Senior Vice President, Leasing & Customer Relations. “Xejet has developed a market niche that will serve them well in executing on the vision to become an airline of choice for the premium air travel segment in the country.“

Emmanuel Iza, Xejet’s Chief Executive Officer, emphasized that “ACIA is a strong leasing partner that understands Africa and offers a diverse portfolio of aircraft. Our focus as an operator is to be cost-effective and efficient, which is why we chose to work with ACIA. We are very happy with their market knowledge and corresponding flexibility as a new lessor to our operation. The ACIA team has been very supportive of our needs, and we look forward to leasing more aircraft from them in the future.”

ACIA’s commercial team has been on the lookout for opportunities to support promising, start-up airlines, which strive to economize on the opportunity to sustainably enter service, scale, and be well-positioned to serve air passengers in a rapidly recovering, post-pandemic environment.

“We are excited to continue expanding ACIA’s presence in our core focus market of Nigeria, supporting the growth of airline operators like Xejet,” commented Mick Mooney, ACIA Aero Leasing’s Chief Executive Officer. “We see the Nigerian market offering strong opportunities in the near term and we are well-placed to support the development of domestic and regional airline operators. The ERJ145 remains in high demand and offers proven operational advantages that can advance the airlines’ vital efforts to support economic activity through air travel.”

About Xejet

Xejet Aviation (“Xejet”) was incorporated in 2015 as a Nigerian domestic aviation company, providing air transport services in the areas of premium passenger, cargo, aircraft maintenance, and aviation training. www.xejet.com

About ACIA Aero Leasing

ACIA Aero Leasing (“ACIA”), a subsidiary of ACIA Aero Capital, is a leading regional aircraft lessor with offices in Ireland, Mauritius, France, Canada, and South Africa. ACIA manages a current aircraft portfolio of over 50 regional passenger and freighter aircraft on lease to operators in more than 15 countries globally. Through our strategic partnerships, ACIA provides airlines with turn-key leasing solutions from dry leasing through to charter operations. www.aciaaeroleasing.com