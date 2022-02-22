Alexander Group Announces Speaker Lineup for 2022 Women Revenue Leaders Forum

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alexander Group, the leading revenue growth consultancy to Global 2000 companies, announced its lineup for the 2022 Women Revenue Leaders Forum, to be held at the Chicago Four Seasons Hotel on April 18-19. This event is renowned for bringing together women innovators and thought leaders across Fortune 1000 organizations.

As part of Alexander Group’s 2022 Leadership Series, the Women Revenue Leaders Forum is focused on the theme of Enduring Leadership. This year’s speaker list features executives from organizations including Microsoft, Cisco, Ceridian, The Walt Disney Co., Zendesk, GE and more who will explore challenges and drivers of revenue growth, transformational leadership, inclusive cultures, new talent strategies, and women in leadership advancement.

Senior level women across C-level, sales and marketing leadership, revenue operations, customer success, and HR/talent will gather and explore the tenets of enduring companies that perform consistently though changing marketplace and economic conditions, new 24x7 customer demands, hybrid workforce initiatives, and emerging leadership models.

Notable speakers of the 2022 Women Revenue Leaders Forum include:

Deb Cupp, President, U.S., Microsoft Deb will deliver a keynote address entitled “Missions Not Limited to Profit and Growth”

Leagh Turner, Co-CEO, Ceridian

Lisa Valentino, EVP, CS & Addressable Enablement, The Walt Disney Co.

Susan Tousi, Chief Commercial Officer, Illumina

Kelly Jones, SVP, Global Head of Talent Solutions, Cisco

Teresa Anania – SVP, Global Customer Success, Renewals & CX , Zendesk

Dierdre Tully, Global Head of Talent Acquisition and Executive Recruiting, GE

“We’re proud of our growing women’s community that is forging new pathways for women leaders and rising talent,” said Priya Ghatnekar, principal and leader of the Women at Alexander Group initiative. “This event was driven women executives looking for an outlet to network and learn from their peers with a shared interest in revenue growth and workforce solutions. We’re thrilled about the level of energy and enthusiasm our speakers, guests and sponsors are bringing to this year’s theme and event.”

To register for the Women Revenue Leaders Forum and view the full agenda, visit here. To learn more about the 2022 Enduring Leadership Series and plan for upcoming events, including the Operations Forum (August 15-16, Chicago, IL) and Executive Forum (November 16-18, Dana Point, CA) visit here.

