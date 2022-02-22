Itau Unibanco S.A. Selects BNP Paribas Securities Services for Local Custody Services in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BNP Paribas Securities Services, a leading global custodian with USD 14.2 trillion in assets under custody1, today announces that it has been appointed by Itau Unibanco S.A. to provide local custody and settlement services for its assets in the Colombian market.

Itau Unibanco will benefit from BNP Paribas Securities Services’ world-class service, tailor-made solutions and dedicated client support team, with the global backing and financial strength of BNP Paribas Group.

Claudia Calderon, Head of BNP Paribas Securities Services Hispanic LatAm, said: “ We are very pleased to welcome Itau Unibanco S.A. as a client in the Colombian market, further expanding our fruitful and longstanding relationship with them in other regions. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Itau Unibanco S.A in the future.”

About BNP Paribas Securities Services (securities.cib.bnpparibas)

BNP Paribas Securities Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of the BNP Paribas Group, is a leading global custodian and securities services provider. Backed by the strength of the BNP Paribas Group, we provide multi-asset post-trade and asset servicing solutions for buy and sell-side market participants, corporates and issuers. With a global reach covering 90+ markets, our network is one of the most extensive in the industry, enabling clients to maximise their investment opportunities worldwide.

About Itaú Unibanco (www.itau.com.br)

Itaú Unibanco’s purpose is to promote people’s power of transformation and we do it through a strategic agenda focused on client centricity and digital transformation, based also on the diversity of our people. The largest bank in Latin America, Itaú Unibanco is present in 18 countries and has more than 56 million customers, among individuals and companies in all segments, to whom we offer the best experiences in financial products and services. Itaú Unibanco has been selected for the 21st consecutive time to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), being the only Latin American financial institution to be part of the index since its creation in 1999.

