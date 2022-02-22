JAGGAER Extends Autonomous Commerce Offerings with Automated Access to TealBook Trusted Supplier Data

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, and TealBook, the world’s leading provider of dynamic supplier data, have finalized a partnership that gives JAGGAER customers automated access to trustworthy data on global suppliers, at scale.

Using artificial intelligence, TealBook gathers, predicts, and refines supplier data to build the world’s most comprehensive source of supplier intelligence. Through its integration with TealBook, JAGGAER can intelligently identify and recommend suppliers that are most closely aligned with buyers’ needs. These smart-match recommendations are a cornerstone of Autonomous Commerce.

“Enterprises are scrambling to reduce their exposure to supply chain disruptions,” said Jim Bureau, CEO of JAGGAER. “By providing our customers with quick and easy access to alternative sources of supply, realized through our integration with TealBook, we help them mitigate those risks. Simultaneously, by factoring environmental, social, and governance (ESG) qualifications into our supplier smart-match recommendations, we’re helping customers to achieve their supplier diversity objectives.”

“By combining TealBook’s data with JAGGAER’s leading S2P platform, we are eliminating the complexities and time-consuming tasks associated with disparate supplier updates,” said TealBook CEO Stephany Lapierre. “This will free up procurement and supply chain professionals’ time to focus on strategic planning and decision-making, which is a central goal of Autonomous Commerce.”

TealBook artificial intelligence software harvests supplier data from over 600 million websites, then validates it against millions of inputs and data points, and finally puts it through an exception-based, automated review process.

Thanks to this technology, JAGGAER customers now have access to enriched supplier data, including data autonomously tagged with diversity status and certifications, all within TealBook’s Supplier Data Platform. The collaboration automates the maintenance of supplier profiles, removing dependency on suppliers to update their information.

Beyond driving efficiency improvements, continuously updated supplier data from TealBook helps JAGGAER customers reduce supplier risk. Out-of-date supplier information is a liability. When supplier data becomes stale, procurement is not the only team at risk. Sales, finance, operations, and other cross-functional departments can also be hindered and exposed.

JAGGAER is committed to providing simplified access to industry leading solutions like TealBook in a plug and play fashion. Integrating its solution with TealBook and enabling enterprises to license TealBook directly through JAGGAER is another proof point of JAGGAER’s extensibility, a cornerstone of Autonomous Commerce.

About TealBook

TealBook is advancing the world through supplier data by empowering the digital enterprise with an autonomously enriched supplier foundation that powers e-procurement technology, drives supplier diversity, and enables supplier performance. Using AI and ML, TealBook gathers, predicts, and refines supplier data to build the world’s most comprehensive supplier intelligence. When there are supply chain disruptions, companies leverage TealBook to identify emergency sourcing options; when it’s business as usual, they use TealBook’s technology to unleash full procurement possibilities. TealBook has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies across multiple sectors and is the winner of many prestigious awards including Spend Matters 50 Vendors to Know, ProcureTech100 and Gartner’s Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com.

About JAGGAER: Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flow frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success. For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com.