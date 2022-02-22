Kodak Moments Becomes the Official On-Site Imaging Provider of Disneyland Paris to Capture and Deliver Guests’ Magical Memories

MARNE LA VALLÉE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Disneyland Paris, Europe’s top tourist destination, and Kodak Moments, a leading global provider of photo products and services to consumers, retailers, and entertainment providers, announced that they have entered a multi-year commitment with Kodak Moments as the Official On-site Imaging Provider. Disneyland Paris and Kodak Moments are working together to offer innovative and compelling new photo services to enhance the guest experience and provide long-lasting memories.

Extensive photo system upgrades have been carried out across the resort with new capture experiences and guest touchpoints for Disney PhotoPass guests. Kodak Moments’ technology is also enhancing the online Disney PhotoPass experience through a new website allowing guests to customize their photos with borders and other themed embellishments thanks to built-in photo editing tools. Guests will now be able to view their Disney PhotoPass photo collections from mobile, web and retail touchpoints within minutes of capture. Kodak Moments’ technology will be used by more than 100 Disney PhotoPass photographers and six ride-capture systems in the parks to provide guests with high-quality image files for memories that will last a lifetime.

In addition to its new services and technology installations, Kodak Moments will reinforce its presence in the destination and its connection with Disneyland Paris guests by showcasing its innovations and through experiential photo spots in both parks. Kodak Moments and Disneyland Paris will also work hand-in-hand on in-parks activations to provide additional guest experiences.

“ We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with Disneyland Paris. Our companies share common values around the creation and capture of emotionally rich moments,” said Lee Palmer, EMEA-APAC Region Business Manager. “ We feel our innovative photo solutions will better allow Disneyland Paris guests to enjoy and relive their Disneyland Paris experience through Kodak Moments, both on property and after their visit.”

“ We are happy to take our historical relationship with Kodak to a next level, and proud to welcome Kodak Moments as an Official Imaging Partner to our parks,” said Laure Albouy, Vice President Business Strategy & Integration for Disneyland Paris. “ The Kodak Moments brand will now be visible to Guests as an incredible brand which, through innovative and modern technology, will enable them to preserve their magical memories forever.”

The implementation of these new features took place at the end of 2021.

About Disneyland Paris

Euro Disney Associés S.A.S, operating company of Disneyland Paris, which includes Disneyland® Park, Walt Disney Studios® Park, seven Disney Hotels, two convention centers, the entertainment center Disney Village® and a 27-hole golf course, is the leading European touristic destination. More than 500 professions and roles are represented (from marketing to finance, but also with unique roles such as engineer or gilder craftsman) through 124 nationalities and 20 spoken languages. Disneyland Paris is the number one single-site employer in France and the largest private employer in the department of Seine-et-Marne.

About Kodak Moments

Kodak Moments is a leading global provider of photo products and services to retailers, consumers, and entertainment properties. We inspire consumers to bring their memories to life—delivering innovative, high-quality photo products and experiences they find truly meaningful. Powered by over 100,000 consumer touchpoints across 30 countries globally, it’s our mission to be the brand consumers choose to celebrate and preserve life’s memories, from the big events to the everyday moments that matter.

© 2022 Kodak Moments Division, Kodak Alaris Inc. The Kodak trademark and trade dress are used under license from Eastman Kodak Company.