Digital Fortress Partners With Telarus, Offering Extensive Growth of New Services for Its Customers

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Fortress, a leading multi-tenant colocation and wholesale data center provider, announces its latest partnership with Telarus, the largest privately held technology services distributor in the United States, Canada, EMEA, Australia and New Zealand. This agent-partner collaboration will further source data, voice, cloud and managed services through Digital Fortress’ robust service portfolio to all existing and future customers.

Telarus, a technology solutions brokerage and industry-leading master agency, will aid Digital Fortress in providing customers the ability to grow their businesses with the best-in-class technology including managed colocation solutions, SD-WAN, cloud, mobility, IoT, contact centers and ILEC specialty practices. This latest partnership enables Digital Fortress to empower customers to scale their infrastructure throughout North America with premier technology solutions.

Digital Fortress’ agreement with Telarus, as Master Agent, further expands its fast-growing Channel Program. The expertise of the Telarus team provides Digital Fortress with customized solutions and unique innovations. As a supplier for Telarus, Digital Fortress serves as an efficient data center and colocation ecosystem providing quick access to Digital Fortress’ executive team, competitive global capabilities and secure home for mission-critical workloads.

“Our partnership with Telarus not only strengthens our Channel Program but offers the greatest value for our customers. Our ability to focus on growth strategies and minimizing risk with the help of Telarus, will allow our customers to grow within our secure data center and colocation environment,” says Jhoan Checo, Digital Fortress’ Chief Sales Officer.

“We are honored to be selected by Digital Fortress as an agency partner. Leveraging their portfolio of nine colocation data center facilities across the nation empowers our team to provide more quality locations for our partners and their customers,” comments Koby Phillips, VP of Cloud Practice at Telarus.

Digital Fortress is committed to providing enterprise-grade solutions for its partners and access to Digital Fortress’ interconnection capabilities, cloud services and data center offerings.

To learn more about Digital Fortress and its Channel Partner Program, visit: https://digital-fortress.com/.

About Digital Fortress

Digital Fortress is a fast-growing multi-tenant and wholesale data center provider offering colocation, network, and cloud access services to large and mid-size enterprises. Since 1994, the company has expanded its nationwide footprint through both organic and inorganic strategies, now operating nine SSAE SOC 1 and II, PCI, and HIPAA compliant data center facilities in Washington, Illinois, Colorado, New Jersey, and Oregon. In 2021, the company acquired a wholesale data center in Richmond, VA offering N+1 concurrently maintainable configurations with up to 25MW of expansion capabilities. All Digital Fortress facilities are carrier-neutral with 24/7 support. For more information visit: www.digital-fortress.com.