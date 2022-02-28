Alpaca and Benzinga Partner to Offer Fintech Apps Stock Market News

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpaca, an API-first stock and crypto platform, announced today that they would be partnering with Benzinga, a financial media outlet and data provider, to offer embedded, real-time news and data to their customers.

Alpaca will leverage Benzinga’s Stock News API, Logo API, and news data to offer accessible market-moving data to their developer community and their fintech app clientele.

“Alpaca is at the center of the investment world, enabling domestic and international fintechs to expand their offerings - which has been a major catalyst for the growth of the fintech ecosystem,” said Jason Raznick, CEO, Benzinga. “We are excited to partner with Alpaca and help complement their offering with exclusive news and data that helps investors make actionable decisions without leaving their favorite platform."

“I am very excited that we have officially partnered to integrate Benzinga’s industry-leading data into Alpaca’s API,” said Alpaca CEO Yoshi Yokokawa. “This integration enables developers across the globe to add financial news and company logos into their services. ”

As of February 7th, Alpaca customers have access to historical and real-time stock market and crypto news through this partnership. Alpaca clients can now offer news notifications, news widgets, and breaking headlines in-app directly to their end-users. Alpaca’s algorithmic traders have access to historical news data to backtest and for sentiment analysis. In the coming months, Alpaca will be offering more products leveraging Benzinga’s suite of APIs.

About Alpaca

Alpaca is an API-first stock and crypto brokerage platform that’s raised over $70m in funding. Alpaca offers brokerage and custody infrastructure for apps to launch and scale investing services with ease. Alpaca offers commission-free stock and crypto trading, real-time market data, brokerage operations, and compliance services through modern APIs.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that is sought after by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber.