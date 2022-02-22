Numaligarh Refinery Limited Partners with Aspen Technology in Pursuit of Operational Excellence

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that Indian energy company Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has chosen to partner with AspenTech in the company’s digitalization journey, in pursuit of operational excellence via proven innovation. With the deployment of software products, such as Aspen HYSYS®; Aspen Unified PIMS™; Aspen DMC3™; Aspen InfoPlus.21®; Aspen Tank Operations and Movement Systems™; and Aspen Operations Reconciliation and Accounting™, the company can sustain optimal plant performance, as well as make faster and more accurate decisions.

Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, Director (Technical) & Managing Director I/c, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, said: “NRL is accelerating digitalization to stay at the forefront of innovation. Key initiatives include maximizing refinery capacity and achieving operational excellence across areas such as product delivery and production of low-volume, high-value products. Based on the anticipated value that AspenTech solutions can deliver, Numaligarh Refinery has scaled in the adoption of aspenONE Performance Engineering and Manufacturing and Supply Chain solutions. In doing so, the company can be assured of a reliable technology-driven pathway towards achieving operational excellence and production optimization in their refinery.”

Lawrence Ng, Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific & Japan, Aspen Technology, added: “Based on more than a decade of collaboration between both companies, we are pleased that Numaligarh Refinery has chosen to transform digitally with AspenTech. Domain expertise remains mission-critical and our AI solutions can be a powerful working strategy to accelerate business outcomes in the new normal.”

To drive operational excellence, and help achieve sustainability goals, Numaligarh Refinery is using the following products:

Aspen HYSYS maximizes safety, throughput and profitability by optimizing the entire site in one environment via simulation and time-saving workflows.

Aspen Unified PIMS production planning software increases margins and saves time via usability and speed.

Aspen DMC3 to sustain optimal performance with adaptive process control, including deep learning technology.

Aspen InfoPlus.21 unlocks information with a flexible data foundation that generates value by creating a complete picture of production operations.

Aspen Operations Reconciliation and Accounting to improve accuracy in production accounting by enabling better decision-making using one integrated model.

Aspen Tank Operations & Movement Systems to proactively manage inventory and react quickly to disruptions.

Supporting Resources

About Numaligarh Refinery

The Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) is an energy company owned by Oil India Limited, Government of Assam, and Engineers India Limited, located in the Brahmaputra valley in the region of Assam. The commencement of commercial operations started in 2000, and in 2019, the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs approved the Numaligarh Refinery Expansion Project (NREP) to expand the production capacity. Visit www.nrl.co.in to find out more.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

