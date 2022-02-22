DCM Advisors Attracts Three Seasoned Portfolio Managers, Tapping Industry Veteran Robert Morgan and Integrating Markston International Led by Chris Mullarkey and James Mulvey

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DCM Advisors, LLC (“DCM”), a New York-based asset management firm, announced the addition of seasoned equity and fixed income portfolio managers and analysts to further strengthen the firm’s multi-brand boutique manager platform. In January, DCM completed the integration of Markston International, led by portfolio managers Chris Mullarkey and James Mulvey, managing three equity strategies—Large Cap Core, Large Cap Value and All Cap. In November, DCM tapped Robert Morgan, a 25-year industry veteran, as Director of Fixed Income. Fueled by distribution, marketing and investment talent, assets under management have grown more than three-fold during the past two years of Marc Rappaport’s tenure as Chief Executive Officer, reaching $408 million at 2021 year-end.

“We are extremely proud of DCM’s ability to attract recognized boutique investment brands such as Markston International, a 40-year-old firm, whose strategies and attractive risk-adjusted returns meet investor demands for high-caliber, fundamental equity management,” noted Marc Rappaport. “And the addition of Robert Morgan to manage DCM’s fixed income fund and separately managed accounts offers an outstanding fit, following his senior roles with Cerity Partners and Lebenthal Asset Management.”

“DCM provides an exceptional platform for Markston International, enabling us to focus on what we do best—managing portfolios, as this integration follows a strong, multi-year relationship with DCM management,” Chris Mullarkey stated. “While maintaining our investment focus, we are also very excited to harness the marketing and distribution strength of DCM,” added James Mulvey.”

“Over my 20+ years in the business, I found DCM management’s track record of growth impressive. I’m excited to join the team, welcoming this challenge and opportunity to help clients achieve their objectives,” noted Robert Morgan, DCM’s new Director of Fixed Income.

About DCM Advisors, LLC https://dcmadvisors.com

DCM Advisors, LLC (“DCM”) is an SEC registered investment advisory firm established in 2001. Located in New York City, DCM provides asset management advisory and research services to institutions, registered investment advisors, and family offices. DCM is affiliated with Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC (Lisanti), a WBENC certified woman-owned and managed SEC registered investment advisor specializing in small and small/midcap (SMID) growth equity investing. The affiliation is through Dinosaur Group Holdings (DGH), LLC which operates regulated financial institutions including institutional brokerage and merchant banking businesses that have a global reach, with offices in New York City, London, Madrid, and Miami. As of December 31, 2021, DCM and its affiliates have over $1.1 Billion assets under management including $408 million managed directly by DCM.