Sun Capital Partners Becomes Signatory to the United Nations-Supported Principles for the Responsible Investment

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sun Capital Partners, Inc. (“Sun Capital”), a leading private investment firm focused on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities, today announced that it has become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI is a global network of investment firms, asset owners and other service providers committed to investing responsibly and incorporating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks and factors into their investment practices and business operations.

“We are very pleased to be a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment, which underscores our commitment to acting as a good corporate citizen and considering ESG factors in our operations and investment practices,” said Jennifer Wildroudt, Vice President - Environmental, Social, Governance, at Sun Capital. “We understand that every decision we make has potential impacts – whether to the environment, the community, the workplace, or corporate governance. We have a longstanding commitment to aligning our values with those of our investors, employees and other stakeholders, and becoming a signatory to the PRI reinforces that heritage.”

By signing the PRI, Sun Capital has pledged to incorporate the network’s six Principles for Responsible Investment into its investment, due diligence, and portfolio management practices with the goal of fostering a more informed and sustainable investing environment and global economy. The principals encompass:

Incorporating ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes

Being active owners and incorporating ESG issues into ownership policies and practices

Seeking appropriate ESG disclosures from the entities in which Sun Capital invests

Promoting acceptance and implementation of ESG principles within the investment industry

Working together to enhance ESG effectiveness

Reporting on ESG activities and progress

“We are very pleased to welcome Sun Capital Partners as a PRI signatory,” said David Atkin, PRI CEO. “The private equity industry has a critical role to play in advancing sustainability on a global basis, and can play an important leadership role in considering ESG factors in their investment and ownership decisions. We look forward to working with the Sun Capital team.”

About Sun Capital Partners, Inc.

Sun Capital Partners, Inc. is a global private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. Since 1995, Sun Capital has invested in more than 425 companies worldwide with revenues in excess of $50 billion across a broad range of industries and transaction structures. The Firm has built a reputation as a trusted partner, recognized for its operational experience. Sun Capital focuses on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial, and Technology sectors. The Firm has offices in Boca Raton, Los Angeles and New York, and an affiliate with offices in London. For more information, please visit www.suncappart.com.

About Principles for Responsible Investment:

The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) is the world’s leading proponent of responsible investment. Supported by the United Nations, it works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Launched in New York in 2006, the PRI has grown to more than 4,700 signatories, managing over $121 trillion AUM. For more information, visit www.unpri.org.