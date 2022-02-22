EasyWorkforce and Clair Partner to Bring Digital On-Demand Paychecks to Thousands More Employees

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyWorkforce, the unified workforce management platform for companies of any size, and Clair, a leading provider of on-demand pay as a service, today announced a partnership to bring earned-wage access to all EasyWorkforce customers and their employees.

EasyWorkforce employs state-of-the-art tools and innovative technology that make it as smart as it is flexible — any company’s one-stop software for all workforce management (WFM) needs, and particularly for companies and industries that have a heavy reliance on hourly, remote, distributed, or non-desk employees. Its partnership with Clair empowers EasyWorkforce to add another fast, efficient, and valuable employee benefit to the EasyWorkforce lineup and enhances its digitized workforce management tools by minimizing check-cutting costs and payroll processes for on-demand pay.

By aligning with an innovative WFM leader, Clair broadens its reach and provides even more employees with on-demand pay in the workforce management space.

“Clair aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver a comprehensive, easy-to-use workforce management platform with a remarkable customer experience to companies of all sizes and their employees,” said Will Hicklen, Chief Growth Officer of EasyWorkforce. “Clair leads the field in providing instant access to earned wages, and we are proud to extend this service at no cost and no hassle to employers and their employees.”

In addition to unlocking fee-free, on-demand pay, employees who use EasyWorkforce and sign up for Clair will gain access to financial tools that include a Clair Debit Mastercard®, fee-free cash withdrawals at over 55,000 in-network ATMs worldwide, free domestic ACH transfers, mobile wallet with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, and more.

It’s a logical addition to the EasyWorkforce platform, which provides leading-edge technology to help companies of all sizes efficiently, accurately, and cost-effectively manage time tracking and clocking, scheduling, time off, and HR data management. Current customers include Hilton, State Farm, Holiday Inn, Nissan, and General Motors, but EasyWorkforce provides solutions for companies of all sizes.

“EasyWorkforce was one of the first companies that came to mind when we started planning out our list of ideal partners,” said Nico Simko, Co-founder and CEO of Clair. “Our intention with Clair On-Demand Pay was to make the lives of employees and employers easier while providing HR tech platforms with a unique value-add against their competitors."

“EasyWorkforce’s tech-forward approach and emphasis on digitizing and simplifying processes, combined with our desire to solidify our place as the leading fintech partner for workforce management platforms, made this partnership a no-brainer for us.”

Companies that use EasyWorkforce for their workforce management needs will be able to offer Clair to their employees soon, giving more than 11,000 employers the ability to extend immediate access to on-demand pay to their employees with no fees to employees or employers.

About EasyWorkforce

EasyWorkforce is the integrated workforce management suite that improves the lives of HR leaders right now by overcoming the inefficiencies and chaos in today’s changing world of work and compliance challenges. EasyWorkforce grows with companies as their needs evolve — enterprise-class workforce management that remains affordable and applicable to any company’s unique needs thanks to configuration options and customized workflow capabilities that enable HR and employees to work faster and more effectively.

About Clair

Clair is a New York-based mission-driven digital banking platform that is breaking the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle by offering free On-Demand Pay to America's workforce. Clair embeds seamlessly into human capital management and workforce management platforms and enhances the overall employee experience. For more information, visit getclair.com.