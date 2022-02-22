Rocket Software to Honor International Women’s Day with Virtual Coffee Talk Focused on Amplifying Diversity and Inclusion Practices

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocket Software, a global technology leader that develops enterprise software used by the world’s largest public and private sector companies, today announced that it will be hosting its quarterly Women Leaders in Technology (WLIT) Coffee Talk on International Women’s Day, Tuesday, March 8 at 11AM ET. Host Kelly Sutter, Global Head of Field Marketing at Rocket Software, will be joined by Jess Von Bank, Head of Marketing and Brand Strategy at Leapgen and Sharra Owens-Schwartz, Senior Director of Diversity, Inclusion & Equity at Rocket Software for a conversation focused on how leaders can amplify their diversity and inclusion practices to attract and retain top talent.

With the job market undergoing massive shifts and many employees prioritizing a strong corporate culture with a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion when making decisions about their next job, it’s more important than ever that leaders are focused on supporting employees’ whole selves. This is especially true for women employees, who have borne the brunt of many of the challenges the pandemic has exacerbated.

Key topics that will be discussed during this session include:

The Great Resignation: How companies need to better support women to keep them in the workforce

How companies need to better support women to keep them in the workforce Internal Champions: The need for influential people to actively promote underrepresented groups and encourage women to take on leadership roles

The need for influential people to actively promote underrepresented groups and encourage women to take on leadership roles More Than Hiring Diverse Talent: The need to build a foundation and environment that fosters psychological safety where employees can thrive

“Today’s workforce looks massively different from even a few years ago. Taking the time to discuss how we can best support employees from all backgrounds is critical to ensuring we are able to attract and retain top talent – a key challenge for most leaders today,” said Kelly Sutter, Global Head of Field Marketing, Rocket Software. “In today’s world, creating a culture of diversity is everyone’s responsibility. While most organizations today understand the importance of diversity, its definition is often limited, and the conversations are often not happening beyond the HR department. This conversation will focus on shining a light on all aspects of diversity – including the most important: belonging.”

As part of Rocket Software’s Inclusion, Diversity & Equity initiative (RIDE), the Women Leaders in Technology Community welcomes everyone to join the community and ongoing conversations. We have an opportunity to lead, mentor and champion women now and for generations to come.

To register for the event, visit the registration page. To join the Rocket Software Women Leaders in Technology group, visit the LinkedIn group page.

