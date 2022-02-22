The ISDA AGM is Back in Person!

The ISDA Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place in Madrid on May 10-12. Watch this video to find out more – and visit http://agm.isda.org to book your place! #isdaagm

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Join the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) at its 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Madrid from Tuesday May 10 until Thursday May 12, 2022.

Keynote speakers announced so far include:

Sam Bankman-Fried, Founder and CEO, FTX

Rostin Behnam, Chairman, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Pablo Hernández de Cos, Governor, Banco de España, Member, Governing Council of the European Central Bank and Chairman of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision

Klaas Knot, President of De Nederlandsche Bank and Chair of the Financial Stability Board

Verena Ross, Chair, European Securities and Markets Authority

More speakers to be announced in the coming weeks.

Accredited journalists are invited to attend the event and must register in advance.

Please send your name, affiliation and contact details to Lauren Springer at ldobbs@isda.org

The conference will include sessions on:

Crypto derivatives

Climate risk and ESG

Benchmark reform

Margin rules and collateral management

Digital documentation and reporting

Additional information on the conference, including an agenda, is available on the ISDA's website. An updated agenda will be available in due course.

Journalists are invited to attend all social events, including the pre-conference welcome reception on Tuesday May 10 at Casino de Madrid at 7:30PM.

Please note that attendance at the evening events is granted on a strictly off-the-record basis and is for networking purposes only, not for reporting.

WHEN: Conference sessions will be held on Wednesday May 11 – Thursday May 12, 2022. The pre-conference welcome reception is on Tuesday May 10 at 7:30PM. WHERE: Riu Plaza Espana Calle Gran Vía, 84 28013 Madrid, Spain

