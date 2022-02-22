Azelis Strengthens Its Pharmaceutical Presence in India by Expanding Its Partnership With Roquette

ANTWERP, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels: AZE), a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, is pleased to announce a new agreement with Roquette for the distribution of their pharmaceutical cellulose product range in India.

Highlights & rationale

This collaboration expands Azelis India’s footprint in the pharmaceutical excipient market segment.

This new mandate builds upon and strengthens Azelis and Roquette’s global strategic partnership which spans multiple regions and industries.

This agreement is consistent with Azelis’ commitment to grow organically with strategic partners and expand its presence in developing and emerging economies such as India.

Roquette is a global leader in plant-based ingredients, a pioneer of plant proteins and a leading provider of pharmaceutical excipients. Roquette’s products, including its plant-based excipients, combined with Azelis’ dedicated application laboratories and formulation proficiency, will allow both companies to provide customers and partners with tailor-made, innovative solutions.

Through this collaboration, Azelis India is expanding its comprehensive product portfolio with the inclusion of Roquette’s Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) and Croscarmellose Sodium (CCS) products. The new agreement is effective immediately.

Azelis’ well-regarded reputation in the industry, strong customer intimacy, knowledgeable sales and technical teams and formulation expertise were the deciding factors for Roquette to enter into this distribution agreement. Azelis was appointed as Roquette’s distribution partner for the plant care market in Asia Pacific in 2020, and for Food & Health in China in 2021.

Oscar Manuel Cortes Gutierrez, Roquette Global Head of Pharma Distribution Management comments:

“ Azelis has been our preferred partner for many years, and we are happy to continue this pharma relationship in India, expanding from the Middle East & Africa. We are confident in Azelis’ ability to deliver best-in-class services and solutions to our customers, who will now have access to a wider range of customizable solutions for various applications. The synergies arising from combining our ingredients with Azelis’ technical capabilities will lead to more opportunities and growth in the region.”

Aparna Khurana, Azelis India Managing Director, states:

“ The addition of Roquette’s innovative and plant-based ingredients to our pharma product offering in India can only be to our customers’ benefit. By strengthening our lateral value chain, we will be able to offer a more complete and complementary pharma portfolio, becoming a one-stop-shop for customers to formulate solutions that meet consumers’ unique requirements. We will work to ensure the continued success of our collaboration, by leveraging our sales capabilities and market knowledge.”

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry present in over 50 countries across the globe with around 2,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 45,000 customers, supported by ~2,200 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.22 billion (2020). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers’ product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com