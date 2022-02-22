Cerveau Technologies, Inc. and Nihon Med-Physics Co., Ltd. Announce Manufacturing Service Agreement for [18F]MK-6240 in Japan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerveau Technologies, Inc. (Cerveau) and Nihon Medi-Physics (NMP), a leading company for radiopharmaceuticals in Japan, today announced that they signed a manufacturing service agreement, in which Cerveau grants NMP the right to manufacture [18F]MK-6240, a next generation investigational Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging agent. This will facilitate clinical studies assessing the status and progression of neurofibrillary tangles (NFTs) in the brain. NFTs, made up of aggregated tau protein are a hallmark of several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s Disease.

NMP’s factory in Sanda, Hyogo Prefecture is now the latest in a series of high quality industrial partners with Cerveau across the world to secure the right to manufacture this tau ligand.

“In Japan, six academic institutions already produce [18F]MK-6240 for internal studies and for pharmaceutical trials. Cerveau welcomes this additional opportunity to work with NMP and local researchers in Japan to understand the application of [18F]MK-6240 and how it best benefits patients with brain diseases. [18F]MK-6240 is being utilized as the imaging biomarker of choice in an increasing number of studies developing new therapies for Alzheimer’s disease. Our technical collaboration with NMP will support multiple projects in Japan from 2022 onwards and enable Cerveau to provide access to our pharmaceutical partners, contributing to more therapy trials, as well as facilitate novel academic research, in pursuit of evaluating potential preventative treatment options. Alzheimer’s disease is a global challenge, amplified by Japan having one of the world’s fastest aging population.” said Rick Hiatt, President and CEO of Cerveau.

“We are very pleased to have our collaboration with Cerveau for their tau imaging PET agent in Japan. Alzheimer’s disease is an obviously problematic disease in aging population, especially here in Japan. We think we can contribute to drug developments for Alzheimer’s disease in Japan by supplying [18F]MK-6240 in clinical studies.” said Nobuhiko Tamura, the President of NMP.

About Cerveau Technologies, Inc.

Cerveau's vision is to globally develop diagnostics and technology that positively impact patients with neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease.

About Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd.

Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd. (NMP) is a leading company for radiopharmaceuticals in Japan, engaged in R&D, manufacturing, and distribution. NMP’s stable and reliable supply of quality products has contributed to society over the years. With continuous challenges to new business opportunities in the “Development of Theranostics” and “Expansion of radiopharmaceutical business in Asia”, NMP anticipates to further contribute to the health and well-being of societies into the future. Please visit our website for more information.

https://www.nmp.co.jp/