MotorK Enters Into Liquidity Provision Agreement With Kepler Cheuvreux

LONDON & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) (“MotorK”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux SA (“Kepler Cheuvreux”), under which Kepler Cheuvreux will act as a liquidity provider for MotorK's ordinary shares.

The purpose of the agreement is to promote the shares’ liquidity. The contract comes into effect on February 22nd 2022, and fulfills the Euronext Amsterdam’s liquidity providers’ rules.

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

ABOUT MOTORK PLC

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service (“SaaS”) provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 400 employees and eight offices in seven countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, the UK and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: Kemp House, 152 City Road, London EC1V 2NX3 - Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or www.investors.motork.io