Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to S7 Airlines

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to S7 Airlines. Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1133G-JM engines, this is the third A321neo to be delivered to S7 from ACG’s order book and the fortieth A320neo Family aircraft to be added to S7’s fleet.

“ACG is thrilled with yet another delivery to S7, a reliable partner and one of ACG’s largest customers,” said Claudio Cheinquer, Vice President of Marketing for ACG. “We are confident in ACG’s ability to support the airline’s long-term plans of capacity growth and fleet modernization with this reliable, fuel efficient and environment friendly platform.”

“We are excited to welcome yet another brand new A321neo to the S7 Airlines fleet delivered by our long-term valuable partner ACG,” said Vadim Klebanov, CEO of S7 Airlines. “With this delivery we increase the number of our environmentally friendly aircraft as we continue taking steps to meet our sustainability goals. In 2022 we plan to reduce fuel consumption and, as a result, carbon emissions by 4-5%, and to reach an average fleet age of 8.5 years. Our ultimate goal is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 – a commitment that we share with our oneworld partners.”

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2021, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.