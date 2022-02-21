Sheridan Capital Partners-backed Oral Surgery Partners Announces Multiple Acquisitions and CEO Hire

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oral Surgery Partners (“OSP”), an established and rapidly-growing oral surgery group backed by Sheridan Capital Partners, announced today the completed partnerships with Oral and Facial Surgery Associates, West Texas Oral and Facial Surgery, William Paul DDS, Valley Oral & Facial Surgery, Show-Me Oral Surgery & Dental Implants, Piedmont Oral Surgery, and Summerville Oral Surgery. With these partnerships, OSP now provides services in seven states.

“ We are thrilled to welcome our newest surgeon partners to our team, all of whom have outstanding reputations in their respective markets. Collaboration drives success at OSP, and the recent affiliations are reflective of our mission to enable excellent surgeons to provide the highest level of patient care while focusing on clinical excellence,” said Co-Founder of Oral Surgery Partners and Oral Surgeon, Dr. Jeff Kratky, D.M.D.

Oral Surgery Partners is also pleased to announce the hire of John Cline as CEO. John most recently worked with New Capital Partners and served as Executive Chairman of Hospice Partners of America. Prior to that, John served as CEO of STX Healthcare Management Services before and after its successful sale to Guardian Life Insurance.

“ John has extensive experience building and scaling multisite provider organizations, and we are thrilled to have him on board as we continue to scale”, says Co-Founder of Oral Surgery Partners and Oral Surgeon, Dr. Michael Parsons D.D.S. “ Having an accomplished healthcare leader at the helm of OSP will amplify our ability to provide high-touch operational support to our partner practices as they focus on providing exceptional patient care.”

OSP operates 25 surgical offices across seven states and provides professional management services for oral diagnostic and surgical practices.

About Oral Surgery Partners

Oral Surgery Partners is an established provider to oral diagnostic and surgical practices in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, South Carolina, North Dakota, Kansas, and Texas. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO and supporting 25 surgical offices, OSP is one of the largest oral surgery-focused service organizations in the U.S. providing a comprehensive suite of services to support oral surgery medical practices.

About Sheridan Capital Partners

Sheridan Capital Partners is a Chicago-based healthcare private equity firm that focuses on lower middle market buyouts and growth equity in the U.S. and Canada. Sheridan partners with companies in the verticals of providers and provider services, healthcare IT and outsourced services, and consumer health and medical products, bringing strategic resources to accelerate growth, build enduring value, and achieve strong results.