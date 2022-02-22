Alpha Blue Ocean Announces a New Financing Agreement With DBT For €50m

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Blue Ocean, a family office founded by Pierre Vannineuse and a pioneer in alternative finance in Europe, is pleased to announce the implementation of a second €50 million financing agreement with DBT.

After a first collaboration at the beginning of 2020, in the heart of the health crisis, Alpha Blue Ocean is proud to see the DBT Group renew its confidence in it implementing a second financing agreement. This €50 million financing will primarily be used to support the group's expansion and development.

The DBT Group wishes to accelerate its growth by strengthening the infiltration of the corporate market, increasing its presence in Europe and verticalizing its offer through the launch of its operator subsidiary R3.

The implementation of this new financing line will enable DBT to conquer further market share in the field of charging stations for electric vehicles.

Amine Nedjaï, CEO of Alpha Blue Ocean: "This second contract with DBT confirms once again the seriousness of our services and the financing solutions we offer. DBT has a fantastic project and will have a real impact in changing the world of tomorrow, especially in the strategic mobility sector. We are very happy to be engaging in a new partnership with them".

Alexandre Borgoltz, CEO of DBT: “On behalf of the entire DBT Group, I would like to thank ABO for putting in place a flexible financing solution that is adapted to our needs. The funds raised in 2022 will be primarily used to boost our growth in our core market (electric vehicles charging infrastructure), where we anticipate our revenue to double compared to 2020”.

For any additional information or to request an interview with an Alpha Blue Ocean executive, do not hesitate to contact the press service: pr@abo.co

Created in 2017, Alpha Blue Ocean is a pioneer in alternative finance providing innovative financing solutions in Europe, particularly in the medical innovation sector. In 4 years, the Group, founded by Pierre Vannineuse, has executed more than €1.5 billion in financial commitments, 60% of which has been in the Health & Innovation segments.