iD Tech and Harvard Business Publishing Bring University Business Content to the K-12 Market

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today iD Tech, the world leader in youth STEM education, announces that it is now the exclusive K-12 education partner of Harvard Business Publishing Education, the not-for-profit with a mission to improve the practice of management in a changing world. This partnership provides access to a unique collection of over 55,000 business learning materials including case studies, simulations, and articles designed to grow learners’ business knowledge and professional skills. This marks the first strategic partnership spearheaded by Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world, which acquired iD Tech in 2021.

The curriculum, which has been developed by iD Tech, enables students to develop business and entrepreneurship fundamentals in courses like, “Build Your Business: Think It, Make It, Sell It” and “Disruption: Breaking the Rules of Business.” iD Tech and Harvard Business Publishing have committed to funding full-scholarships for at least 10% of students participating in the courses, ensuring underrepresented students from all socioeconomic backgrounds have access to the program.

iD Tech serves as a clear pathway to educational and career success, with 97% of iD Tech students going on to attend a 4-year college. Higher levels of education are generally associated with a greater likelihood of employment, and those with higher levels of education are more likely to be employed in higher paying jobs. With 8 in 10 kids wanting to be their own boss one day, students have even more avenues to future success with the engaging learning material from Harvard Business Publishing.

“ Between hybrid learning adjustments and curriculum challenges, parents are turning to supplemental learning options to best position their kids for future success,” says Pete Ingram-Cauchi, CEO of iD Tech. “ Like wealth, education should improve with each generation. We are positioned to possibly miss that goal largely due to inequitable access to quality instruction. We are honored to partner with Harvard Business Publishing to ensure our future leaders have an environment to learn, explore, and build on their interests.”

The opportunity gap in college admissions, and ultimately career success, is taking a front seat after a tumultuous year in education. The number of total college applications submitted increased by 22% in 2021. However, just 5% of applicants came from the bottom quintile of neighborhoods [Common App Estimate]. Additional learning methods, such as this iD Tech program, serve to close this gap, and create more ways for all students to have an equal opportunity at fulfilling their dreams.

“ As we celebrate the centennial of the case method pioneered by Harvard Business School, Harvard Business Publishing is pleased to partner with iD Tech to bring this learning to a pre-college audience. Our impactful case studies, simulations, Harvard Business Review articles and other learning materials will help these students develop important leadership and entrepreneurship skills that will benefit them throughout their lives,” said Ellen Desmarais, Senior Vice President of Higher Education for Harvard Business Publishing.

“ This strategic partnership is an impactful way for iD Tech’s incredible expertise in youth education and our existing university partnerships to work together,” said Ashwin Damera, CEO and co-founder of Emeritus. “ iD Tech’s partnership with Harvard Business Publishing combines the best of each organization to further build on our mission of providing access to high quality educational content for learners of all ages around the world.”

As one of the first purpose-driven companies out of Silicon Valley, iD Tech believes you cannot dream what you cannot experience. Together with Harvard Business Publishing, iD Tech is bringing an evolution to how students gain access to world-class instruction to ignite their passions.

Spring and summer bootcamp course registrations are available now. For more information on iD Tech’s courses, please visit: https://www.idtech.com/

About iD Tech

iD Tech is the world leader in STEM education where kids and teens learn from the best. With live learning and mentorship from experienced instructors, iD Tech converts real-world interests into lasting STEM careers. Curriculum developed in partnership with professors from top universities and tech entrepreneurs covers topics like coding, 3D modeling, artificial intelligence, robotics, game design, and entrepreneurship. Family-founded 23 years ago, iD Tech is one of the first purpose-driven companies to come out of Silicon Valley, granting life-changing educational experiences to underrepresented communities. In 2021, iD Tech was acquired by Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to adults, companies, and governments, in order to facilitate a lasting learning pipeline to prepare individuals of all ages to succeed in the workforce. For more information, visit www.iDTech.com.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 50 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, India and China. Emeritus’ short courses, degree programs, boot camps, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors and coaches educates more than 100,000 students per year across 80 countries. Founded in 2015, Emeritus, part of the Eruditus Group, has more than 1,000 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, London, and Dubai. The company has raised over $160 million in capital and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Sequoia India, Leeds Illuminate, and Prosus Ventures. Learn more at Emeritus.org and Emeritus LinkedIn.

About Harvard Business Publishing

Harvard Business Publishing is a not-for-profit, wholly-owned subsidiary of Harvard University, reporting into Harvard Business School. Our mission is to improve the practice of management in a changing world. This mission influences how we approach what we do here and what we believe is important. HBP serves as a bridge between academia and enterprises around the globe through its publications and platforms for content delivery. The company is comprised of three divisions: Higher Education, Corporate Learning, and Harvard Business Review.