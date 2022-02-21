Mevion Selected to Equip Proton Therapy Center at Tongji Hospital in China

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mevion Medical Systems today announced it has been selected by Tongji Hospital of Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology to equip their new proton therapy center with a MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System® in Wuhan, China.

The system at Tongji Hospital will feature Mevion’s industry leading HYPERSCAN® Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS) technology, coupled with the industry’s only proton multi-leaf collimator, the Adaptive Aperture®. This powerful duo provides faster and more precise targeted dose delivery to tumors thus further minimizing the damage to surrounding healthy tissue and organs at risk. The system also integrates a diagnostic CT imaging system and a surface tracking system for high precision patient positioning and intra-fraction motion management.

Founded in 1900 and listed as the 6th top hospital in Fudan’s 2020 China Hospital Ranking, Tongji Hospital provides over 6 million annual outpatient visits. The contract for the new proton therapy center was completed in late 2021, and construction of the new 135,000 square-foot proton therapy center at Tongji Hospital’s Optics Valley campus is expected to be completed by December 2022. The installation of the MEVION S250i is planned to commence in July.

Tongji Hospital will build a second proton vault simultaneously, making it China’s first proton center applying the One Plus One multi-system installation approach. This allows Tongji Hospital the flexibility to add a second system in the future to correspond to the growth of patient volume and clinical expertise. This staged installation significantly reduces the financial burden at the start of the clinical proton therapy program and minimizes the risk of technology obsolescence.

“Mevion is proud to partner with the distinguished Tongji Hospital to provide accessible proton therapy to their patients,” said Tina Yu, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president of Mevion. “Mevion strongly believes health care systems will greatly benefit from expanding their proton centers at their optimal pace with the most advanced technology to best serve their patients.”

About Mevion Medical Systems

Since 2004, Mevion Medical Systems has been the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion was the first company to innovate this new single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Mevion’s flagship product, the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, is the world’s smallest proton therapy system that eliminates the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost that exists with other proton therapy systems. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

About Tongji Hospital of Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology

Tongji Hospital was founded in Shanghai in 1900 by German physician Erich Paulun and moved to Wuhan in 1955. After more than 120 years of construction and development, it has now become an innovative top-tier hospital in China. Tongji Hospital integrates clinical service, teaching, and scientific research with complete disciplines, prestigious doctors, outstanding faculty, great clinical expertise, state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, strong research capabilities, and effective management. The Oncology Department of Tongji Hospital is one of the earliest oncology specialties established in China. After nearly 60 years of pioneering and innovation, it has developed into one of the largest and strongest oncology teaching and research institutions in Central China.